Who was James Webb and why does the telescope bear his name?

The most powerful telescope today, the James Webb, has already sent his first photos, which enchanted humanity. But do you know who was the man honored? Understand who it was, what contributions and controversies related to this character in history.

James Edwin Webb was the second director of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), of the United States, at the invitation of then President John Kennedy, who had promised that man would land on the Moon by the end of the 1960s.

Webb was born in Tally Ho, North Carolina, United States, in 1906. He was not a scientist or engineer. Webb graduated in education in 1928 from the University of North Carolina and in law from George Washington University in 1936.

James Webb married Patsy Aiken Douglas, with whom he had two children.

He had a more public service life, although he also pursued a military career. Webb was a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps, where he served as a pilot from 1930 to 1932, and participated in the Second World War.

After returning from the war, Webb was appointed Budget Director in the President’s Office, a position he held until 1949, when he took over as Under Secretary of State in the United States Department of State, until the end of President Harry S. Truman’s term.

Arrival at NASA

After spending time at Kerr-McGee Oil Corp, James Webb was invited to be a NASA administrator. At first he thought about not accepting the position, since he had no contact with science, having his career more focused on bureaucracy.

But he ended up accepting the challenge and led NASA between 1961 and 1968. During his tenure, thanks to his contacts and political disposition, great advances were achieved.

According to Webb’s biography available on the NASA website, he “believed that NASA had to strike a balance between human spaceflight and science, because such a combination would serve as a catalyst to strengthen the nation’s universities and aerospace industry. .

By his retirement, NASA had already sent more than 75 space missions to explore our universe. Man first set foot on the Moon in 1969, months after Webb left the direction of NASA. Webb’s efforts have repercussions to this day.

Webb’s Flower Field

But not all the contributions of the James Webb administration, whether at NASA or Washington, are commendable.

A movement that began in the 1950s, persecuted LGBTQIA+ people. Any employee who raised suspicions about his sexuality ran the risk of being fired. This hunt within the American government, and within NASA itself, was called the “Lavender Scare”, literally translating the lavender scare.

According to family members of Webb, in an interview with the magazine Nature, “James would be incapable of discriminating against anyone”. However, he apparently did not resist this exclusionary policy, contributing to the continuity of this infamous system.

Tribute and controversy

In 2002, when the telescope that would be the successor to the Hubble, the name given to the new equipment caused an uproar. Sean O’Keefe, the then administrator of NASA, announced that the name chosen would be James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

The team says they considered it a fair tribute to one of the most important figures who have ever passed through the administration of NASA, and that under his tutelage the agency took flights never imagined.

However, the name chosen was surprising for several reasons. Among them, the telescope was not named after a scientist, as is the custom. Second, the surprise is that the name chosen is involved in a segregation program.

The appointment caused a furor in the scientific world calling for the name to be replaced. But despite the controversy, NASA declined the request, saying there was no evidence that the “lavender scare” was something that actually happened.

The telescope named after James Webb is the most powerful ever built by mankind

Despite NASA’s denial, discussion about replacing the name remains. In addition, there was also a discussion about the naming of squares, parks, monuments, and the like, with the names of people who may be involved in cases of discrimination, either directly or indirectly, and the repercussion of this on society.

Despite Webb’s indisputable contributions, his legacy has profound marks, not only in the sciences, but also in the lives of the people whose jobs were taken.

As we evolve as a society, we must think about the cost of rewarding attitudes that might be considered disgraceful. Despite all of his contributions having been of utmost importance, James Webb has a blur that overshadows all the brilliance of his career.