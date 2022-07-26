Who will assume the identity of Black Panther in the new film?

Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa in the movie “Black Panther”. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The first trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was released by Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic Con last Saturday (23) and confirmed that a character will take on the identity of Black Panther. The preview does not reveal who is wearing the hero’s uniform, but many fans are already betting on some names.

It’s worth noting that the decision to have a new character wear the costume was made to maintain the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. The actor, who played Prince T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died from colon cancer at the age of 43 in 2020.

In Marvel comics, Shuri (Letitia Wright), T’Challa’s genius sister, was the first woman to assume the mantle of the hero. She became the Black Panther after her brother fell into a coma after a battle with villains. At first, she doesn’t receive all of Pantera’s power, but in a journey of overcoming, she proves her worth. However, she returns the abilities to her brother when he recovers.

Initially, Shuri was a fan favorite to take on the hero’s legacy, but the actress’ stance during the pandemic changed many people’s thinking. This happened after Letitia shared a video on social media with anti-vaccine content.

The public’s second favorite is Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett. In the trailer, her character appears fighting to protect Wakanda and claims that she lost her entire family, which would justify her wearing the costume. “I am the queen of one of the most powerful nations in the world and my entire family is gone. Haven’t I already lost everything?”, says the character.

The third favorite to continue T’Challa’s legacy is Okoye, played by Danai Gurira. She is the leader of the Dora Milaje, an army of warriors that protect Wakanda, and has proven her loyalty to the throne and the nation many times over.

During Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), in which Wakanda’s royalty turned to dust along with half the creatures in the universe, Okoye came to take charge of the country for five years. She even appears talking to Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) about having identified unusual activity in the Wakanda Sea in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), the first hint that Namor would appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Keep reading

The theory that Okoye will be the new Black Panther gained traction after a poster of “Wakanda Forever” was released on social media. The poster shows Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Shuri and Ramonda making the traditional symbol of the country, with the figure of the Panther in the background. Many believe that Okoye is just the figure with the armor. Check out:

A smaller part of fans also believe that Nakia, a warrior who was once romantically involved with T’Challa, can take on the mantle. M’Baku, the leader of the Jabari tribe, played by Winston Duke, has already competed for the title in “Black Panther” (2018) and because of that, many suspect that he may volunteer to compete for the post again.

Despite the theories, fans will only find out who will really take on the mantle of the hero on November 10, when “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits Brazilian theaters.