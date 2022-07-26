Who will be Mera in Aquamen 2?

After Amber Heard’s trial against Johnny Deep, DC fans want Emilia Clarke as Mera in Aquaman 2 to replace the actress.

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Following requests from DC fans to Warner Bros. fire and find a replacement for Amber Heard, because of Heard’s trial against ex-husband Johnny Deep, for which the actor lost roles, there’s a hunch as to who Mera will be in Aquamen 2. Fans chose Emilia Clarke as the best option. to paper.

Therefore, a conceptual design was created with the Game of Thrones actress who played a romantic pair in the series with actor Jason Momoa, Aquaman. Remembering that Heard was cast as Mera in 2017’s Justice League, before reprising the role in Aquaman in 2018.

Amber Heard’s Substitute: Fans Point to Who Mera Will Be in Aquamen 2

Check out the fan-made image of Emilia as Mera replacing Amber Heard in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom below.

Although, by the time Amber Heard returns as Mera in Aquaman 2, it’s possible that DC is considering recasting the role. In addition, Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa acted together in Game of Thrones and due to the chemistry of the two on screen, fans considered her the best replacement for the character.

Finally, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been delayed from December of this year to release on March 17, 2023 in theaters.

Did you like this article? See others you might like:

Anyway, did you like our article? Then follow us on Google News. In addition, we invite you to follow us on social networks. twitter and Instagram to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of series and movies.