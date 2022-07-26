Why the Speaker of the US House Wants to Visit Taiwan, a Territory Required by China

THE China warned of a strong backlash if the US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosiproceed with the plan to visit Taiwan in the coming weeks – a contested agenda even within the United States, which has ignited a wake of concern in the American military.

The visit would represent the first visit by a top official in US politics to Taiwan since 1997 – a show of support for the democratic center surrounded and contested by Beijingat a sensitive time for the Chinese authorities.

Understand the main points of Nancy Pelosi’s possible trip to Taiwan.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photograph: J. Scott Applewhite / AP – 07/21/2022

Why does Pelosi want to visit Taiwan?

Pelosi has been a vocal critic of China throughout her more than three decades in Congress, once opening a banner in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square honoring those killed in the 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. strong supporter of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kongin 2019, which made it a target of criticism from Beijing.

In Taiwan, two reasons seem to have caught Pelosi’s attention. The first is the clash between the government led by President Tsai Ing-wen with Beijing, which did not bow to threats and invested in liberal agendas common to Pelosi’s agenda, such as same-sex marriage and social security. The other is domestic: Taiwan’s cause has strong support from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress, and a show of support can bridge fractured US politics.

Why did the visit raise tensions between China and the US?

China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be forcibly annexed if necessary, and its military growth in recent years has largely been oriented towards that mission.

Taiwanese soldiers participate in military exercises on Wednesday, 26. Photograph: Ritchie B. Tongo/ EFE

At the same time, Beijing opposes any official contact between taipe and Washington, and routinely threatens retaliation. But this time, the Chinese government is better able to impose a reprisal.

In 1995, China even carried out military exercises and fired missiles into waters near Taiwan in response to a visit by then-Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui to the U.S. – this at a time when Chinese military capabilities were not even matched by current.

While experts say China is unlikely to use force to stop the US government plane carrying Pelosi from landing in Taipei, its response remains unpredictable. Military exercises and incursions by ships and planes are considered potential scenarios that would put the entire region on edge.

Why is the timing of travel sensitive for China?

Initially, Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan was scheduled for April, but the schedule had to be canceled after she tested positive for Covid-19. The US House Speaker declined to discuss current travel plans, but a trip in the next few weeks could coincide with China’s founding anniversary celebrations. People’s Liberation Armythe military wing of the communist partyon August 1, and possibly overlap with a planned phone call between Joe Biden it’s the Xi Jinping.

Xi Jinping, during a visit to Hong Kong: Chinese president tries to increase domestic popularity before seeking a third term in the leadership of the party. Photograph: Li Gang/Xinhua via AP – 01/07/2022

A more robust Chinese response could also be fueled by Xi’s desire to bolster his nationalist credentials ahead of the party congress later this year, in which he is expected to seek a third five-year term.

Xi’s expansion of powers in all spheres and his zero-tolerance response to the Covid-19 pandemic has provoked a degree of resentment in Chinese society, and appealing to pure patriotism, particularly towards Taiwan, could help him to fend off the criticisms.

What is Taiwan’s position on the visit?

President Tsai Ing-wen has welcomed all foreign dignitaries, in office or retired, from the US, Europe and Asia, using these visits as a bulwark against China’s refusal to deal with her government and the relentless campaign of diplomatic isolation. Still, her rhetoric on these occasions has been relatively low-key, reflecting her own calm demeanor and possibly a desire not to further antagonize China, which remains a crucial economic partner, with about a million Taiwanese residing in mainland China.

Frigate fires missile during military exercise in Taiwan. Photograph: Huizhong Wu/AP

Taipei held a civil defense exercise on Monday and Tsai on Tuesday took part in annual military exercises, although there was no direct connection to tensions over a possible visit to Pelosi. Although the Taiwanese public strongly rejects China’s demands for unification, the ability of the island’s military to defend itself against the Chinese army without US help is highly questionable, so strengthening the military has been a hallmark of Tsai’s tenure. .

Speaking on Tuesday during the exercises, Defense Ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang said the military was monitoring all movements of Chinese warships and aircraft around the island. “At the same time, we have the confidence and ability to ensure the security of our country,” Sun said./ AP