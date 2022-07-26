Why Ukraine Accuses Lula of Propaganda for Russia During the War

Leandro Prazeres

From BBC News Brazil in Brasilia

Credit, Ricardo Stuckert/Library of the Presidency photo caption, Former President Lula during a meeting with Vladimir Putin, then Prime Minister of Russia, in Moscow in May 2010

A report released by the Ukrainian government’s Disinformation Containment Center pointed to former president and pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) as one of the international personalities who would disseminate information in line with Russian propaganda about the war with Ukraine, which began in February after Russia invaded parts of the neighboring country.

The report was published in Brazil by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo on Monday (25/7). Lula is the only Brazilian on the list that contains several politicians and intellectuals from several other countries such as the United States, Europe, Africa and Asia.

The report cites two alleged claims attributed to the former president. The first is that he allegedly said that Russia should “head a new world order” and that “Zelensky is as guilty of the war as Putin.”

BBC News Brasil could not find quotes from Lula defending that Russia should “head” a new world order. On the other hand, the former president has recently criticized the performance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in handling the crisis with Russia.

In an interview with Time magazine published in May this year, Lula said that Zelensky would be as responsible for the war as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Sometimes I watch the president of Ukraine on television like he’s partying, getting a standing ovation by all the parliaments, you know? This guy is as responsible as Putin. He’s as responsible as Putin. only one culprit”, said the former president.

Specialists in international relations heard by BBC News Brasil say that Lula’s statements may not be the only explanations behind PT’s inclusion in the list.

Among the reasons given by them are the fear by Ukraine of a possible new PT government to get closer to Russia and the alleged connection of sectors of the Ukrainian government with far-right factions. This, according to them, would explain the non-inclusion of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who, like Lula, has also made critical statements against Zelensky in recent months.

“The people [ucraniano] trusted a comedian with the fate of a nation. He [Volodymyr Zelensky] you have to have balance to deal with this situation there,” Bolsonaro said in February.

BBC News Brasil sent questions to the Ukrainian embassy and the press office of former president Lula. Neither of them sent replies.

The doctor in international strategic studies and research director at the South American Institute of Politics and Strategy (Isape), Larlecianne Piccolli, believes that the inclusion of Lula’s name on the list may have to do with the history of relations between Brazil and Russia. during the PT governments, especially during the governments of former President Lula, between 2003 and 2010.

According to the expert, in that period, the Brazilian government defended a multipolar international order as an alternative to North American hegemony.

Credit, Lula Institute photo caption, Lula in 2009 with leaders of the BRICS, a bloc then formed by Brazil, Russia, India and China, which would win the accession of South Africa in 2011

One of the ways found for this was to encourage the formation of blocs such as the BRICS, composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. By this logic, a new PT government could weaken Ukraine’s efforts to isolate Russia on the international stage.

“It seems to me that Ukraine may be looking to the future and seeing what a possible new Lula government could mean in terms of strengthening Russia. I think they are seeing Lula’s leadership in the polls and evaluating the impacts of this for Ukraine”, he points out.

For the doctor in International Relations and professor at the Higher School of War (ESG) of the Ministry of Defense Mariana Kalil, the current position of President Jair Bolsonaro in relation to the conflict is considered less relevant than an eventual rapprochement between Brazil and Russia in a new PT government.

Under Bolsonaro, the Brazilian government condemned Russian attacks on Ukraine at meetings at the United Nations (UN), but the country did not adhere to economic sanctions applied by countries such as the United States and Europe.

Bolsonaro says his government is “neutral” on the conflict, despite the fact that, just days before the Russian invasion, he paid a visit to Putin in which he praised the Russian president and called him a “man of peace”.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, A few days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bolsonaro paid a visit to Putin, in which he praised the Russian president and called him a ‘man of peace’.

“In Bolsonaro’s government, Brazil adopted pro-Western notions that are interesting to Ukraine today. A possible Lula government would not have this same vision and this may be worrying Ukrainians”, says Mariana Kalil.

Mariana Kalil also highlights another reason why the Ukrainians would have included Lula’s name: the connection of sectors of the Ukrainian government with far-right movements.

According to her, this would explain why Lula was mentioned while Bolsonaro, who assumes himself as a right-wing politician and who has also made statements critical of Zelensky, was not included.

“This movement [inclusão do nome de Lula] it makes sense when we know that there is an insertion of Zelensky within the global extreme right. Thus, it would make sense for the government to mention Lula, who is a left-wing politician, and not Bolsonaro”, says the expert.

The Ukrainian list does not, however, only cite leftist politicians and intellectuals. She cites, for example, the leader of the radical right-wing party Rassemblement National (National Gathering), the French Marine Le Pen. She became known for advocating anti-immigration agendas in France and Europe.

The links between the Ukrainian government and far-right movements are often cited by the Russian government as one of the reasons that led to the invasion of Ukraine by the country’s military.

The topic is considered sensitive. Russia, for example, said that one of the goals of its invasion of Ukraine was to “denazify” the country. President Zelensky, however, is Jewish.

In an interview with BBC News Brazil in March, retired history professor at the University of Alberta in Canada, John-Paul Himka, said that levels of political tolerance for far-right movements in Ukraine are similar to those found in other countries in the world. world.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, ‘There is an insertion of Zelensky within the global extreme right. Thus, it would make sense for the government to mention Lula, who is a left-wing politician, and not Bolsonaro’, says Mariana Kalil

“We have to look at the broader global context of Ukraine’s tolerance of the far right. I live in Canada. Recently, the border crossings and the capital have been surrounded by the far right convoy movement,” said the expert.

Larlecianne Piccolli, however, agrees with Mariana Kalil.

“It is public knowledge that there are ties between sectors of the Ukrainian government and far-right movements. If you add this to a possible fear about what the elections in Brazil may represent for Ukrainian strategy, it is possible to better understand what may motivated Lula’s entry on this list and Bolsonaro’s absence”, says Larlecianne.

In an interview with TV Globo aired this week, Zelensky denied the existence of far-right groups acting in eastern Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

Despite the statements, there is evidence that far-right groups such as the Azov Battalion, which has been fighting Russian occupation since the 2014 invasion of Crimea, maintain ties with the Ukrainian government.

Mariana Kalil says that the inclusion of Lula’s name on this list also takes place amid the proximity of a military exercise that will be carried out by Russia, China and Iran in Venezuela, scheduled for August this year.

“In Brazil, one of the arguments used by the radical right against the left is the supposed risk of the country’s Venezuelanization. Considering the context of the military exercise, linking Lula’s name to Russia could resurrect this theme”, points out the expert.

message to americans

Mariana Kalil points to a third reason for including Lula in the list of alleged disseminators of Russian propaganda: pressure on the Americans.

According to her, as Ukraine would see a PT government closer to Russia than Bolsonaro’s, the mention of Lula would have the objective of putting pressure on Americans about what could happen in Brazil from 2023 onwards.

“I think they mean the following: ‘Americans, look at what can happen in Brazil. This will not be good for us,'” concludes the expert.