Will Batman Villain Return for Sequel? actor responds

Batman actor Paul Dano has revealed if Riddler, the villain from the first film, will return for the sequel.

Currently producing a feature-length spinoff comic about the Batman’s enigmatic adversary, Dano gave a recent interview addressing Batman 2 (via ScreenRant).

The star seems to keep his hope of a possible return, revealing that he would return if the studio called him.

“I spent the past year writing this comic book [Riddler: Year One] because I loved our movie so much, Gotham, Batman, all of it.” “So if they call me, I’ll show up, yeah! It would be really fun to go in there with another good actor like Barry Keoghan.”

In one of the film’s scenes, Dano played opposite Keoghan at Arkham Asylum, with Keoghan’s character, the Joker, offering an alliance.

Batman is on HBO Max

Batman stars Robert Pattinson, who plays a new version of Bruce Wayne.

The idea is to introduce the Dark Knight into his second year of activity in Gotham, which means he’s still at the beginning of his life as a vigilante, although it’s not exactly an origin story.

The main villain is the Riddler, played by Paul Dano. Penguin and Catwoman also appear, being played by Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz, respectively.

Matt Reeves is directing, who also has a role in the script.

Batman, with Robert Pattinson, is now showing in theaters and can also be watched on HBO Max.