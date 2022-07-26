Will Harry Styles be able to attend the Venice Film Festival?

Harry Styles has the chance to elevate his acting career this year by participating in the Venice Festival, one of the most prestigious cinema events in the world. The film “Do not worry, dear”in which he works with Florence Pugh and is directed by the girlfriend Olivia Wildewas selected for the 79th edition of the event.

But will Harry Styles make it to the event?

O Venice Festival will take place between August 31 and September 10, period in which Harry Styles will be committed to his New York tour, in the United States. He will begin a 15-show marathon at Madison Square Garden on August 20, with dates closed through September 21. But there is a hole in the agenda: he has no shows on the 4th, 5th and 6th of september. Will Harry face the back-and-forth between different continents?

“Do not worry, dear” will be screened out of competition in Venice. The exhibition of the film at the festival will be crucial for its promotion. In addition to the popular red carpet, the casts of the films usually give press conferences and interviews to several countries. It will be a hot time for “Do not worry, dear”, as the premiere is scheduled for September 22. It is obvious that Warner Bros. expect to count on Harry Styles – and its media power – to promote the feature film.

Film director Olivia Wilde says participation in the festival is “a dream come true”

Olivia Wilde already confirmed presence. “I am honored and thrilled with the world premiere of ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ at the Venice Film Festival. When we dreamed of making this film, we imagined Venice for our international premiere, and we can’t believe this is actually happening.” she says in a message sent to the press.