With Batman and Aquaman, official trailer for Shazam 2 is revealed at San Diego Comic-Con; watch

The official trailer for Shazam 2. this Saturday (23), during the panel Warner Bros. theatrical at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The video contains scenes from other DC movies that show Batman from Ben Affleck and Aquaman from Jason Momoa.

Watch the subtitled trailer for the long-running Shazam sequel:

Entitled Shazam: Fury of the Gods (Fury of the Gods, in free translation), the second feature film about the superhero Shazam will be released in Brazilian cinemas in December 29 this year.

the synopsis of Shazam 2 has not yet been revealed, but it is known that the feature will feature the return of the entire Shazam Family and will feature the introduction of the villainous goddesses Hespera (Helen Mirren), Kalypso (Lucy Liu) and a third of unknown name lived by Rachel Zegler.

In addition to these characters, there are rumors that point out that the film will feature Wonder Woman from Gal Gadot.

Directed again by David F. Sandberg and starring once again by Zachary Levy on title paper, Shazam 2 promises to be bigger and better than the previous adaptation of the famous wizard of A.D.

But before Shazam: Fury of the Gods will be released in cinemas in Brazil in october 20 black adama feature from the arch-rival of Shazam that stars The Rock.

And until they debut black adam and Shazam 2you can check the first Shazam! on the streaming service HBO Max.

