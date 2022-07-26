Without Blondel, Santos is looking for another Argentine side, guarantees TV

Santos board wants to reinforce the cast for the rest of the season

Andrés Rueda, president of Santos, seeks reinforcements for Peixe
© PEDRO ERNESTO GUERRA AZEVEDO/Santos FCAndrés Rueda, president of Santos, seeks reinforcements for Peixe
Santos had the debut of Lisca Doido in charge of the team last weekend, in a 0-0 draw against Fortaleza, in the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The added point made Peixe reach 26 points, but kept the club in 9th place.

While Lisca is starting to work ahead of the club, the board works to bring new players to the squad. One of the most important positions, in the evaluation of the top hats, is the right-back.

One name in the crosshairs was Lucas Blondel, from Tigre, from Argentina. However, Peixe is having trouble signing the right-back. With that, he looks for another name that is also Argentine.

According to TyC Sports, Santos wants Federico Vera, from Club Atlético Unión. Peixe wants the 24-year-old right-back on loan for a season. For the contract, he would pay R$800 thousand, with a purchase option of R$4.3 million.

Proposal does not excite

However, according to TyC Sports, the proposal did not please Club Atlético Union. There is a possibility that Santos will make a new offer in the coming days.

