‘Wolf Pack’, spin-off series of ‘Teen Wolf’, announces official cast

“Wolf Pack”, a spin-off series of “Teen Wolf”, had its cast released exclusively by Collider. The project will have Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Armani Jackson and Bella Shepard in the main cast.

According to the official synopsis, “Wolf Pack” will follow a new group of teenagers, who face a great evil in the forest. Two of them are attacked by a beast and their lives are changed forever. On a journey to discover the origin of what happened to them, the duo meet two other teenagers, fraternal twins, and discover that they all carry werewolf blood in their veins.

Armani Jackson (“Honor Society”) will be Everett; Bella Shepard (“The Wilds”) will be Blake; Chloe Rose Robertson will be moon; and Tyler Lawrence Gray (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) will live Harlan. Jeff Davisshowrunner of the original series, returns as writer and producer on the project.

Aired between 2011 and 2017, “Teen Wolf” tells the story of Scott McCall, a high school student at Beacon Hills High School and lives like an ordinary boy, experiencing the natural problems of youth. While going for a walk in the forest to investigate an alleged murder with his best friend, the boy is bitten by a werewolf. The series featured Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien,Holland Roden, Tyler Hoechlin, Shelley Hennig, crystalreed, Cody Christian and Colton Haynes in the cast.

It is worth remembering that the MTV series will also gain a derivative, directly connected to the original plot. Filming has already been completed and the film, which will feature the return of most of the cast, will be released on Paramount+.

