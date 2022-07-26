Woman wins BRL 572,000 in lottery and gives 20 shopping vouchers to strangers

A woman won $105,000 after playing the lottery and shared the prize with 20 customers at a local store in Kentucky (USA). Crystal Dunn, 42, was surprised to win the prize and bought 20 $100 gift cards and distributed them to strangers, according to The Washington Post.

Crystal was home on July 7th, and while watching TV, she placed an online bet on the Kentucky Lottery on her computer. She bet $20 and moments later a message appeared on her screen: “Winner! $146,351.74.” The amount decreased after paying taxes.

Surprised by the result, she went to the lottery the next morning to collect the prize and returned with the prize check. Not knowing what to do, she thought about helping others. “I thought, ‘I want to share this with other people somehow.’ I just received this amazing gift and I want to share it.”

She then stopped at a grocery store, bought 20 $100 gift cards, and gave them to random shoppers. The lucky 20 were happy and surprised by the gesture, including asking to hug Crystal. In order not to cause trouble, the woman even asked the managers if they would allow her to indulge. “They all helped me,” she celebrated.

Crystal explained that she did it because she had a difficult childhood and wants to make people’s lives a little better, since since she was 9 she moved from one foster home to another and ran away at 16, needing to take care of herself from there.

“No matter what life you have, you have a choice and you can make decisions to make it better and make a positive impact on the lives of others. You just have to move on,” advised the winner.

“When I got the money, in a way I wish it was someone else, because I have a good life, I can take care of myself. I never expected this to happen in my wildest dreams, nor did I expect to be all over the news,” said Crystal. .

Due to the success of the story, she ended up liking the outcome. “I started thinking about why this news got around. The news is full of stories of people doing horrible things to each other, and it makes us all lose hope,” she lamented.

With the money left over, Crystal is now thinking about buying a new car and making improvements to her home.