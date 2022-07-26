Wonder Woman Actress Takes on ‘Conflicting Feelings’ About Gal Gadot Films – Monet

+



Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress Lynda Carter has taken up her conflicting feelings with the Wonder Woman heroine films starring colleague Gal Gadot. Now 71 years old, Carter played the DC Comics character throughout the three seasons of the series ‘Wonder Woman’, aired between 1975 and 1979.

Carter spoke about the films with Gadot in an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian.

Lynda Carter in a scene from the TV series of Wonder Woman (Photo: Disclosure)

The actress started by remembering her excitement in the first session of ‘Wonder Woman’ (2017).

“I was emotional, I gave a standing ovation, I cried and I smiled,” recalled Carter. “I watched it hand in hand with my daughter and my husband.”

Actress Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) (Photo: Reproduction)

However, she did not hide her discomfort at seeing another actress as the heroine: “It was strange to see another woman wearing that uniform”.

Actress Lynda Carter in a scene from the series Wonder Woman (Photo: publicity)

Carter made a cameo in the sequel to the 2017 film. In ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (2020) she played the Amazon warrior Asteria in a post-credits scene of the production.

In addition to the two Wonder Woman solo films, Gal Gadot also played the character in ‘Batman Vs Superman’ (2016) and ‘Justice League’ (2017). The third ‘Wonder Woman’ has not yet had its release date announced. Watch the trailer for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ below: