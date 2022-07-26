Xiaomi foldable, resistant and more: check out 5 leaked prototypes of Chinese cell phones

Yesterday we already saw new information about the Redmi K60 series and today more Xiaomi cell phone prototypes are being revealed. The devices are identified by the following codenames: Xiaomi U1, DaVinci, Hercules, Comet and the already presented Mi Mix Alpha (Draco).

















Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha (Draco)

Starting with the best-known device on the list we have the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha, which unfortunately was not released because it did not pass durability tests with its screen that covered almost the entire body of the device. This handset was also known internally as Xiaomi U2.

Speaking now of the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha was presented with the following sheet: 6.39-inch Super AMOLED Surround Display Display with 180.6% utilization and FHD+ resolution

Snapdragon 855 Plus Processor

12 GB of RAM

512 GB of internal storage

Three main cameras: 108 MP main sensor (f/1.69), Super Pixel 4 in 1, OIS Secondary 20 MP wide-angle camera (f/2.2 and 117º), super macro 12 MP tertiary telephoto camera (f/2.1)

4,050mAh battery with 40W fast charging support

5G connection, touch-sensitive side edge, NFC, fingerprint reader

Android 10 running under MIUI 11

Dimensions: 157 x 74 x 8 mm

Weight: 199 g

Colors: black and white

Xiaomi Comet

Sources indicate that the Xiaomi Comet would be the first Chinese device with IP68 water and dust resistance certification. The back of it indicates that this could have been a competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Xcover series, which is focused on tough phones.

The Xiaomi Comet’s specs included a Snapdragon 710 processor and prototypes with an under-screen camera, technology that wasn’t mature enough for the time, which partly explains why the project was abandoned.

Xiaomi Hercules

The Xiaomi Hercules was a device similar to the Xiaomi Mi 9, but with a big difference: the front camera hidden under the screen. A feature that to this day is difficult to find on a cell phone and that already indicates why it was never released: the low quality of the images captured with the sensor under the display.

The processor of this prototype was the same as the Mi 9: Snapdragon 855 while the front camera had a 20-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL 3T1 sensor. Unfortunately we do not have information about the screen size and resolution.

Xiaomi DaVinci

Xiaomi DaVinci emerged as a successor to the Pocophone F1, which was very successful thanks to powerful specifications. Thus, the Poco F2 Pro was born in 2020 with an updated processor: the Snapdragon 865 instead of the Snapdragon 855 that was present in the prototypes seen below.

Other information about the prototype mentions that it had a 6-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

It is also reported that the Xiaomi DaVinci was one of the first phones with a 20MP front camera housed in a hole in the screen. The rear camera of the device was 12 MP.

Xiaomi U1

The first cell phone reported by Xiaomiui is the U1, which is a device with a folding screen and was already in tests even before the Galaxy Fold was launched by Samsung in 2019. The idea of ​​​​the launch was almost abandoned because the technology still did not present satisfactory results at the time. .

However, in 2021 Xiaomi decided to present its first foldable to the world, named as Mi Mix Fold — but with only one fold on the screen instead of 3, as we see in the GIF above. Which of the prototypes above is your favorite? Tell in the comments.

