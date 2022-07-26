You MUST check out these series recommendations if you like Lost

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

The enchanting saga of Lost and the massive success of the series was no accident, gathering a nation of fans around the world during its run. With a plot full of mysteries and suspense, the series did not disappoint or disappoint its fans throughout the seasons.

With that in mind, the Trecobox team has put together a list of perfect series that you shouldn’t miss if you’ve been one of the production’s assiduous fans.

Perfect series for those who like Lost

The 100

2014 – 2020 | 7 Seasons | Series available on Netflix

97 years after a nuclear apocalypse that decimated the planet, 100 young people who survived on a space station return to Earth to assess their condition.

manifest

2018 – Currently | 3 Seasons | Series available on HBO Max

A plane reappears five years after taking off, but for passengers only five hours have passed. Once thought to be dead, they now face a mysterious reality.

Sense 8

2015 – 2018 | 2 Seasons | Series available on Netflix

Groups of people around the world who are mentally linked, and must find a way to survive being hunted by those who see them as a threat to the world order.

dark

2017 – 2020 | 3 Seasons | Series available on Netflix

Four different families – Kahnwald, Nielsen, Doppler and Tiedemann – live in Winden, a small and apparently quiet German town. The residents’ routine is turned upside down when two children mysteriously disappear in the vicinity of an old nuclear power plant.

The Wilds – Wild Lives

2020 – Currently | 2 Seasons | Series available on Amazon Prime Video

A group of teenage girls from different backgrounds must fight for survival after a plane crash leaves them on a desert island. The young women forge bonds and conflicts as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep and the traumas they’ve all faced. There’s only one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls didn’t end up on this island by accident.

Subscriptions to Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video, platforms on which the series are available, cost a monthly fee of R$25.90, R$19.90 and R$14.90, respectively.

Discover the Lost series

Oceanic Airlines Flight 815 crashes on an island in the Pacific Ocean, leaving 48 survivors who must band together to stay alive. Amid conflicts of interest, they discover that the island presents mysterious phenomena that could threaten everyone.

With 6 seasons and 121 episodes, Lost was created by Jeffrey Lieber, JJ Abrams and Damon Lindelof. The series aired on ABC between 2004 and 2010.

The main cast of the series was initially formed by Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Jorge Garcia, Josh Holloway, Ian Somerhalder, Maggie Grace, Harold Perrineau, Malcolm David Kelley and Terry O’Quinn.