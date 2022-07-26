Young man gets distracted by cell phone and ends up decapitated by helicopter propeller

A 22-year-old tourist has died after being decapitated by helicopter blades in Greece. The case was registered on Monday night (25). The man identified as Jack Fenton was distracted with his cell phone when he was shot.

According to the police officer who attended the incident, the young man’s death was instantaneous.

“He was the first to disembark from the Bell 407 helicopter in Athens and when he moved to the back he was hit on the head by the aircraft’s small rear rotor. There was no chance of him surviving. His death was instantaneous”, a police official told the Times.

According to information, the young man was warned to move away from the helicopter but did not respond to requests. After the incident, the pilot contacted a colleague who was piloting another helicopter where the victim’s parents were. To prevent them from witnessing the son’s blood-filled body, another aircraft landed at another location. The family was supposed to fly back to Britain from Athens International Airport.

Police confirmed that investigations are ongoing. The pilot and two ground technicians were arrested and could be convicted of manslaughter if it is proven that they were responsible for the boy’s death.

“All three face charges of negligent manslaughter,” said a spokesman for the Greek police.

The investigation should look into how the passengers were allowed to get off the helicopter while the rotor blades were still moving.

“The cause is being investigated, but it is still unclear why this happened or was allowed to happen when rotor blades pose such an obvious danger.” completed the officer.

