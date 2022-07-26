Young people in China use Steam app to watch porn

Among the 20 most played games on Steam, Valve’s gaming platform, there is an application with a very different proposal from the others. The software in question is the “Wallpaper Engine”, which allows users to download a wide variety of animated wallpapers to embellish the screen of their PCs.

Wallpaper Engine is more accessed than successful games like FIFA 22, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Fall Guys, for example. But what explains such high popularity in an app with such a simple proposal?

As highlighted in this report by the MIT Technology Review, the app is extremely popular in China. Proof of this is that most of the comments — around 40%, according to estimates — are written in Chinese. The wallpaper is particularly popular with young people. The reason? It is used to circumvent the restriction of reproduction and sharing of pornography that exists in the Asian country.

Any and all pornographic material is strictly prohibited by the Chinese government. Daily, posts with adult content are removed from social networks in the country, and anyone caught carrying or sharing pornography can be jailed from six months to three years. It is in this scenario that several maneuvers arise to access these contents and the wallpaper download software is just one of these tricks.

O MIT Technology Review spoke with Chinese journalist Cui Jianyi, one of the first to report on the Wallpaper Engine phenomenon. He says that during the time he tested the platform, he found hentai, pornography, political memes and even some pirated films, such as “Joker” (2019).

The fear of the Chinese community is that Steam will be restricted in the country, as it has been more difficult to carry out some activities on the platform in recent years, with some users even having to resort to VPN services. Downloading and playing games does not yet have any restrictions.

The concern is not just with the local government, there is a fear that Steam itself and the Wallpaper Engine developers will curb pornographic content on the platform, as adult content is frequently removed from the software.

Erotic content is considered inappropriate by the application’s guidelines, which even has a tool that allows users who have contact with irregular content to report it. In contrast, Chinese users campaign for adult material not to be reported.