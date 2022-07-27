10 blockbuster movies recently added to Tubi » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Compared to streaming giants like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Peacock, Tubi is the only free service that lets viewers stream movies and shows for free. It was recently noticed in The Wall Street Journal that Hulu is the current leader compared to Disney+, especially as the service has lost subscribers over the years due to new services.

Tubi might not measure up to these bigwigs and their budgets, but the streaming service offers a number of blockbusters that some new viewers might be surprised to see. From award-winning to romantic feel-good comedies, Tubi will amaze your viewers with its plethora of fun features.

Jake Gyllenhall, Ryan Reynolds and Rebecca Ferguson have signed on to Life. The sci-fi horror film is based in outer space as the camera follows a group of astronauts exploring the possibility of life on Mars.

The film received mixed reviews from critics and grossed over $100 million at the box office. However, it was nominated for two awards for its visual effects and for being a new science fiction film. Not one of the best movies about astronauts and space compared to movies like the midnight sky but it’s up there.

The Matrix was first released in 1999 and put the world’s collective brain into a puzzle. The idea of ​​an alternate universe with a simulated reality was a new concept to be embraced. Starring Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne, the first film grossed nearly $500 million at the box office and offered plenty of action scenes to keep viewers curious.

Even more impressively, the first film won four Oscars, two Saturn Awards and two British Academy Film Awards. With a hit on their hands, the franchise has morphed into four films – including the most recent released in 2021, The Matrix Resurrections.

the Divergent series was based on a set of books written by Veronica Roth. The films had an impressive roster with Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Theo James, Miles Teller, Maggie Q and more as main characters.

The film takes place in the future where society is separated into groups or factions. If a person does not fit into these groups, he is considered deviant. But when Woodley’s character Tris Prior discovers there is a plan to rid all of the deviants, she has to hide her true self while she’s on a mission to save others. The film has turned into three feature films and even has viewers theorizing about a new cast for yet another one. Divergent movie.

In 2005, Judd Apatow wrote, produced and directed one of the funniest comedies of that year, The 40 year old virgin. With Steve Carell as star (and co-creator), the film followed his character, Andy Stitzer, who was still a virgin at age 40.

While everyone around him seemed to sleep with each other with little effort, Andy couldn’t quite bring himself to sleep with the women in his life. Andy eventually fell in love with a woman named Trish (Catherine Keener), but had to come to terms with her secret life as a virgin. The film had some of the funniest quotes of the year and grossed over $170 million at the box office. The film also won awards for performances and lines by the actors.

In 2003, Marvel Studios and Universal Pictures released Hulk. The film was based on the famous comic book by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and showed the birth and origin story of Bruce Banner (aka the Hulk).

After a lab accident went wrong, Bruce transformed into a huge, strong green creature that couldn’t be tamed. He quickly became one of the strongest Avengers. The film received generally positive reviews and starred big names like Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly and Sam Elliott.

In 2000, Sandra Bullock starred as Gracie Hart in the comedy Miss Sympathy. The film grossed over $200 million at the box office and confirmed that Bullock was still America’s darling.

In the movie, Hart was a solid FBI agent who had to go undercover for the Miss United States beauty pageant to get more answers about a domestic terrorist. As she was undercover and not a real beauty agent, Hart had a hard time fitting in with women who had entered pageants from a young age. When it comes to action scenes, some fans didn’t know that Bullock was responsible for his stunts! The film was so loved that a sequel came out five years later.

Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez have teamed up as future in-laws for the romantic comedy, Monster in Law. Lopez played a woman named Charlie who was shocked when she met her famous (and mega-rich) future mother-in-law Viola.

Viola wasn’t ready to let her only child marry someone with no resources like Charlie and did everything she could to make Charlie’s life miserable. The comedy was a sensation and Fonda and Lopez’s acting credits were applauded.

what did you do the perfect storm a Blockbuster hit was that it was based on a true story by Sebastian Junger. The film focused on a group of commercial fishermen who left their usual territory and were stranded in the middle of the ocean during a tropical storm.

The drama of the disaster touched the hearts of spectators as the ship realized its fate. It grossed over $320 million at the box office and was nominated for two Academy Awards. It starred George Clooney, Diane Lane, Mark Wahlberg and William Fichtner. Because of the way the film is dramatized, it is one of the best bad weather films.

Crazy, Stupid, Love caused quite a stir in theaters because of the unbelievable cast that was attached to it. Between Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Julianne Moore, the film grossed over $150 million at the box office and told the story of love’s never-ending changes through the ages.

Crazy, Stupid, Love it had likeable characters who were all in their own personal turmoil in the love department. In the film, Cal Weaver is shocked when his wife asks for a divorce. To recover, he teamed up with some sort of love guru who (unbeknownst to him) was also dating his daughter. The movie was beautifully written and funny as it was emotional.

Johnny Depp turned gang leader James “Whitey” Bulger in black dough. The film was based on the non-fiction book Black Mass: The True Story of an Unholy Alliance between the FBI and the Irish Mafia.

When FBI agent John Connelly returned to the Boston area, he ran into his old childhood friend, Whitey. With Connelly being an agent and Whitey being part of a gang, the two teamed up to take down a rival gang that had caused problems for both of them. Depp won awards for his portrayal of the real-life gangster and Blockbuster made nearly $100 million at the box office. It is critically acclaimed and regarded as one of the best gangster films.