10 tech news to get your day started (7/26)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Monday (25).

1. Netflix commercial that ‘ruins’ TVs scares users; watch. A new Netflix commercial aired on Sunday (24) scared viewers who believed their TVs had broken.

2. Santander down: customers complained of problems yesterday (25). Customers using Caixa and Santander bank applications reported that the services were not working.

3. Brazil has nearly 700 confirmed cases of monkeypox. The state of São Paulo leads the number of cases in the country, with 506 infected.

4. Chess robot breaks 7 year old’s finger during game. During the international forum in Moscow, a robot rented by the city federation broke a child’s finger.

5. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google bought illegal gold from Brazil. Investigations by the PF and MPF showed that refiners acquired the gold and passed it on to the technology giants; understand the case.

6. Marvel releases full schedule of movies and series until 2026; Look! Marvel has revealed all the dates for the upcoming MCU series and movies, which will continue to bring news; Check out the full list of releases!

7. Elon Musk denies that he was involved with Sergey Brin’s wife. WSJ report informs that Elon Musk was involved with the ex-wife of the co-founder of Google, but the CEO of Tesla denies the involvement.

8. iPhone 14 Pro will have faster RAM and 48 MP camera, says rumor. New A16 processor, LPDDR5 RAM and 48 MP camera; see the main expectations for the new Apple cell phone.

9. Black Panther open world game may be in production. See here what are the news regarding the Black Panther game brought by a well-known leaker in the gaming world.

10. Turing Test: the final exam for Artificial Intelligences. Created in 1950, the Turing Test tests the ability of a machine to behave like a human being in an indistinguishable way.