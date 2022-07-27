12 great movies and series with actors from “Stranger Things”

Who here is already missing the cast of “Stranger Things”? Netflix’s production conquered thousands of fans and became one of the most popular titles on streaming, bringing back hits from the 1980s, in addition to making history by passing 1 billion hours watched.

Part 2 of “Stranger Things 4” ended with a bombshell. After Eddie’s death and Vecna’s rise to Hawkins, the mid-year break got a little bleak. However, to the sadness of the public, fans will have to wait for the good weather to check the conclusion of the story.

Thinking about that, We have selected 12 films featuring the main cast of “Stranger Things” to watch while awaiting the release of the long-awaited fifth (and final) season. Check out:

Millie Bobby Brown – “Enola Holmes” (2020)

If you enjoyed Millie Bobby Brown’s performance as Eleven in “Stranger Things”, you have everything to like the movie “Enola Holmes”. In the Netflix production, the actress plays the young sister of the famous investigator of Sherlock Holmes, an intrepid teenager who becomes embroiled in a great mystery.

With a strong cast that includes Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin, in the drama, Enola searches for her missing mother while outsmarting Sherlock and helping a fugitive lord.

Caleb McLaughlin — “Soul of a Cowboy” (2020)

One of the highlights of Caleb McLaughlin’s career is Netflix’s “Soul of a Cowboy” western. In the film, Lucas from “Stranger Things” plays a rebellious teenager who moves in with his father (played by Idris Elba) for the summer and finds a home in a Philadelphia cowboy community.

Sadie Sink – “Street of Fear” (2021)

Redhead Max, who clashed with Vecna, is specializing in horror films. Actress Sadie Sink can also be seen in the “Rua do Medo” trilogy. She plays the young Ziggy Bermam in the three features that make up the audiovisual series available on Netflix.

Noah Schnapp – “Abe” (2019)

Having survived the Upside Down allowed actor Noah Schnapp to enter the Hollywood radar and gain the spotlight in several productions. Among the films that are part of his filmography is the feature film “Abe”, directed by Brazilian Fernando Grostein Andrade and in which he plays with none other than the prestigious singer and actor Seu Jorge.

In the film, Abe (Schnapp) is a 12-year-old boy who lives in Brooklyn with his Jewish mother and Palestinian father. To keep his family together despite the differences, the young man starts a gastronomy course, where he becomes an apprentice and friend of Chico (Seu Jorge), a Brazilian chef. The film is available on Netflix.

Gaten Matarazzo – “Shout, You Are Being Filmed” (2019)

In addition to playing Dustin Henderson in “Stranger Things”, Gaten Matarazzo hosts the prank show “Scream You’re Being Filmed”. In the Netflix series, participants experience terrifying scares in front of hidden cameras.

Finn Wolfhard — “The Orphans” (2020)

One of the last films to debut in theaters before the pandemic, “The Orphans” brings the actor who plays Mike in “Stranger Things” in the role of a disturbed child. Along with his sister, he is taken care of by a new nanny in a spooky, isolated house in the US state of Maine. The film is available on Netflix.

Joe Keery — “Free Guy: Taking Control” (2021)

Joe Keery, the Steve of “Stranger Things”, acts alongside big names in the cinema like Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer in “Free Guy: Taking Control”. The film follows a bored bank teller whose life is changed when he discovers he is a character in an interactive game. In the film, the actor plays Walter ‘Keys’ McKey, a fun game developer. The film is available on Star+.

Natalia Dyer — “Sin Camp” (2019)

In “Camp of Sin”, Nancy from “Stranger Things” plays Alice, a devout teenager discovering sexuality at a religious camp. As she tries to understand her desires, she becomes consumed with guilt and fear of divine punishment. The feature is available on Telecine and GloboPlay.

Charlie Heaton – “Soulmates” (2020)

Charlie Heaton joins the cast of the science fiction anthology “Soulmates”, available on Prime Video. Set 15 years in the future, the production follows the story of a technology company that creates a test in which anyone can discover their “soul mate”.

David Harbor — “Black Widow” (2021)

In addition to playing Sheriff Hopper in “Stranger Things”, David Harbor joins the cast of the MCU in the role of the Red Guardian. The Soviet hero appears in the movie “Black Widow”, starring Scarlett Johansson, which follows the life of Natasha Romanoff after the events of “Civil war”. The film is available on Disney+.

Winona Ryder – “Girl Interrupted” (1999)

Before playing Joyce Byers, Winona Ryder had already been nominated for an Oscar for films such as “Little Women” and “The Age of Innocence”. But for many fans, the best feature of her career is “Girl Interrupted”. In the film, Ryder plays a young woman who is sent to an asylum after suffering a psychotic break. Angelina Jolie is also in the film, which is available on Netflix.

Matthew Modine – “Deep Fear” (2017)

In season 4 of “Stranger Things”, Matthew Modine stars in one of the most emotional scenes of the series. The actor plays Dr. Martin Brenner, Eleven’s ‘father’. With a long career in film and TV, Modine is famous for playing a military man known as the Joker in Stanley Kubrick’s Born To Kill.

In 2017, Modine also acted in “Deep Fear”. The film follows the story of two sisters who, on a vacation trip, end up in shark-infested waters. Modine plays the captain of the boat that transports the protagonists to the dangerous high seas. It’s available on Apple TV.