5 Tech Promises That Didn’t See the Light of Day

Every day that passes, it seems that there is a technological novelty that will be part of our lives, right? Many of them actually become part of everyday life, but some incredible promises, unfortunately, just stay like that, right?

Want to know what some of them are? So take a look at the article below and check out five technological promises we can’t use.

Google Glass

Do you remember the beginning of the last decade? Google Glass was announced and a lot of people were excited about this promise, right? The glasses had a camera that allowed you to take pictures, record and even a touch screen to control what appeared.

Unfortunately, a large part of the public can never wear one, and today the glasses only serve specific uses, in healthcare or industrial areas, but it would be amazing if Google had kept its promise, wouldn’t it?

Flying cars

Anyone who has ever watched a science fiction movie must have thought, “If my car could fly, I would be able to outrun traffic.” You know, people, back in the early 1900s, there were people who believed that this future wouldn’t take long, that someone was going to build a vehicle like this.

The truth is quite different, right? We are already in 2022 and still hoping to see this promise, very old, see the light of day! Who knows right?

Video Phone

Another promise that never saw the light of day was the video phone, kind of television with telephone. Maybe you might think: “But Lu, there are no video calling apps”. Yes, but check it out: the video phone It was a device that did just that.

It emerged there in the 1960s, also known as picturephone and even appeared in pop culture in movies and series, but never actually saw the light of day.

screen divider for games

In the old days, when games had a local co-op mode – two or more players using the same television – there were times when it would be better if you could split the screen, right? It almost came true, see?

A design was patented in 1994 by Timothy M. Coffey, and would be an accessory that would connect to the television screen and split the screen in two, without letting the other player see the opponent’s side. Unfortunately, for many players, the project was abandoned and never saw the light of day.

The screen splitter proposal would prevent the other player from looking at yours (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Microsoft Courier

Just imagine: an agenda, which is also a computer, which is also a tablet and allows you to take pictures. Amazing, huh? That would be Microsoft Courier, the company’s promise that never saw the light of day, but that would have been sensational!

The device was divided into two screens, which could be closed as a calendar for easy transport, but after some internal testing, the company decided to cancel the project.

A pity that these promises did not come true, or at least not completely, right? Share this text with your friend who loves technological trivia and I’ll be back soon!