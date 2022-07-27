5-year-old scares neighbors as he walks around the neighborhood dressed as Chucky

posted on 07/26/2022 16:32



Child went viral on social media after a resident of Pinson, Alabama, caught his “little walk” around the neighborhood – (Credit: Facebook – Kendra Walden/Reproduction)

A 5-year-old child went viral on social media last week after being spotted by neighbors walking through her neighborhood in Pinson, Alabama, dressed in a costume of the most famous killer doll in cinemas, Chucky.

The episode was first shared by Pinson resident Kendra Walden in a Facebook post. Shared over 107,000 times, she showed pictures of Chucky in real life and said she almost had a heart attack when she ran into him on July 13th.

“Dear parents of little boy dressed as Chucky in Pinson, STOP YOUR BOY..I almost had a heart attack,” the woman wrote in the post. The costume is admirable: the jumpsuit and colorful long-sleeved blouse is the same as the horror character, but not nearly as much as the head, which has Chucky’s identical features and red hair — at least similar enough to scare passersby.

Kendra was with Alexis Atchley, who videotaped the moment. The video shows the moment when the car the two are in passes the doll, as he waits on the sidewalk to cross. Look:









to the local newspaper CBS42, they say they thought they were “hallucinating”, but when they got closer they saw that it was real. They turned around and returned to the spot. The boy had taken off his mask, but then put it back on when he saw the car approaching. “We thought it was really funny,” Kendra told the network.

Chucky de Pinson is 5 years old and loves horror and costumes

When Kendra’s post started to go viral, curiosity to discover the origin of Pinson’s Chucky grew. THE CBS 42 located the little boy who loves to play pranks: Jackson, 5, said he loved scaring Kendra and Alexis and knowing that many social media users were also afraid to see the records.

Jackson’s mother, Britnee Reed, said she bought the costume for the boy to wear for Halloween, celebrated in November, but that the outfit has become part of the boy’s everyday life. The woman also said that her son “loves horror and fantasies”.

“That’s what his personality is like. He dresses in different clothes throughout the week, like costumes, and he loves to make people laugh.” She says she found out her son was responsible for Chucky when a co-worker showed the post and said “this is something Jackson would do.”





Jackson is Britnee’s youngest son and he was responsible for spreading the scare by dressing up as Chucky in Pinson, Alabama.

(photo: Facebook – Britnee Reed/Reproduction)





“I zoomed in on the photos and said, ‘Oh my God, this is my son,’” he recalls. Jackson was at home with his grandmother, who said the boy dressed up as Chucky and said he was going for a walk. Despite the scare, Britnee said that she has not received complaints and that many people ask that the boy make a kind of VIP presence at their son’s parties – which the woman said will not happen.

On Facebook, Britnee spoke out two days after Kendra’s post went viral. “For everyone asking me, yes this is my son,” she wrote with an embarrassing emoji. Afterwards, she was amused to see the repercussions. “When your child has a different personality for each day of the week and trending on Facebook and Tik Tok,” she wrote.

For CBS, Jackson asked to let “people on the internet” know that he is a “nice Chucky” and asked people to send copies of photos Kendra took to him and his grandmother.