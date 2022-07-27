7.3 magnitude earthquake hits the most populated island in the Philippines







People in the Philippines posted images of the earthquake’s damage on social media Photo: Playback/Twitter

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake was recorded in the north of the island of Luzon, the most populous of the Philippines and where is the capital, Manilathis Wednesday, 27th (local time, Tuesday night in Brazil), according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology. So far, authorities have not reported any casualties or material damage.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records seismic activity around the world, reported that the magnitude was 7.1 and that the quake’s epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers, which is considered shallow. There are no tsunami warnings for the country, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The USGS located the quake about 12 kilometers east of the city of Dolores, home to about 32,500 people. According to the account of a police officer given to the AFP, terrified people ran out of buildings and the windows of a supermarket were smashed. “It was a very strong earthquake,” the officer commented, adding that the police headquarters suffered small cracks.

The Philippines sits on the so-called ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’, an area that accumulates about 90% of the world’s seismic and volcanic activity, and is shaken by about 7,000 tremors a year, most of them moderate. Authorities said the quake was felt with “relatively moderate intensity” hundreds of kilometers away in the capital.

More photos of post-earthquake Vigan being circulated via Messenger. Images are forwarded many times it’s difficult to name a taker, except ctto. But can confirm: those streets are Vigan’s. Agannad tayo, kakabsat! Please be alert and be ready for any aftershocks!#EarthquakePH pic.twitter.com/hX5Guja3G8 — Ash Presto (@sosyolohija) July 27, 2022

A local deputy, Eric Singson, who represents the second district of Ilocos Sur Province, asked his constituents to leave their homes for fear of secondary earthquakes, according to DZMM radio. /EFE, NYT, AFP and WP