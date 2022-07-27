7 out of 10 graduates are employed one year after graduating from college

According to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Higher Education Maintainers (ABMES) and Symplicity, 69% of Brazilians graduated in higher education are employed after one year of training. Through the analysis of employability data, the researchers found that the employment sector technology of information is one of areas that hire the most recent graduates in Brazil. See below how the search was done.

For the collection of information, more than 2,000 recent graduates from 10 private higher education institutions in the country were interviewed. The volunteers, who graduated between July 2020 and June 2021, transmitted the following data regarding the level of formalization of work:

48.82% of graduates were in formal occupations;

10.86% were self-employed or self-employed;

2.82% worked in the informal market.

2.77% were entrepreneurs.

Greater employability

Graduates in information technology stood out in terms of employability, with 80% of them claiming to be working after graduation. Soon after are engineering, with 77%. According to the researchers, investments in technology and the confinement due to COVID-19, which made the “home office” possible, further boosted the supply of vacancies in these areas.

Health professionals, on the other hand, also show good results, with around 72% of newly graduated employees, and 85% of them working in the area they chose. However, it is impossible to measure the impact of the pandemic for these numbers, as this is just the first edition of the survey.

Meanwhile, bachelors and technologists had a good use in the job market, with about 70% employability, while those with a degree reached only 61%.

Salary

Still at the top of the list, former technology students also stand out among those with the best salaries, with an average of R$5,268.75. Meanwhile, the starting salaries for professionals in the education area are the lowest, at around R$2,273.76.