777 wants coach to lead a medium and long-term project at Vasco

Vasco and 777 Partners evaluated several coaches. And they defined that Odair Hellmann is an interesting name to replace Maurício Souza, who was fired last Sunday. The coach fills the profile sought by North American investors, who are already in the transition process to take charge of football. Vasco’s interest in Odair was first reported by GE and confirmed by Jogada10.

This morning, Jogada10 informed the idea of ​​777 Football Group. The sports arm of the North American group, which will be responsible for managing the SAF, wants to hire a coach who will lead a project in the medium and long term. That way, not just to compete in Serie B. Odair Hellmann fits within that plan. After all, he did solid work at Internacional and Fluminense.

Odair free on the market

One point that facilitates the attack on the coach is the fact that he is free in the market, after commanding Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates, in the last two seasons. Odair Hellmann is living in Dubai, but is waiting to receive a resident visa in the country. The daughters are attending college there. However, this is not an obstacle to the coach’s return to Brazilian football.

The official contact by Vasco has not yet been made, but Odair Hellmann already knows of the club’s interest. As they do not have a manager, the coach is the one who negotiates their own contracts. However, if the proposal is for a project at least until the end of 2023, the tendency is that the agreement can happen.

Until the new coach arrives, Emílio Faro, assistant to the permanent commission, will assume the role on an interim basis. The tendency is for the professional to lead the team in games against CRB and Chapecoense, both in São Januário.