A Quiet Place 3 gets official title but is delayed to 2024

THE Paramount Pictures made it official on Wednesday, July 20, that the new film in the horror franchise “A Quiet Place” will be titled as A Quiet Place: Day One (A Quiet Place: Day One, in free translation). In addition, the company claims that everyone will find out what happened the day the bloodiest aliens arrived on Earth. After all, the feature will show the events that occurred before the first two films.

But unfortunately, the paramount also confirmed that the feature, which was scheduled for September 22, 2023, has been postponed. Now A Quiet Place 3 It hits theaters on March 8, 2024.

Apparently, the feature will serve as a kind of “origin” for the events of the other films. In that sense we will see the day when the murderous aliens arrived on Earth. Thus, the creatures that have extremely sensitive hearing to any noise threatened almost all life on the plane, which caused total devastation.

The film guarantees the direction of Michael Sarnoski (Pig), however the new project still does not have the official cast or any more details about the plot. we just know that John Krasinski will return as a producer on the franchise, after directing and co-starring in the first two original films. According to Krasinski the plot will surprise by revealing the news that explain and expand knowledge about the post-apocalyptic world.

It is worth remembering the first film about the saga a silent placearrived in 2018 while A Quiet Place – Part II went public in 2020. In the plot, we follow the family saga Abbot to survive in a world that has been taken over by sound-sensitive aliens. The cast includes performances by Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise – The Curse at the Edge of the Jungle), Millicent Simmonds (Breathless), Noah Jupe (The Price of Talent), Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Djimon Hounsou (The King’s Man: The Beginning) and John Krasinski (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

Thus, in the last film we follow the events of the family Abbott having to face the outside world after the events of the first film. In this sense, they have an obligation to venture into a world that is completely unknown. But eventually, what’s left of the family discovers that aliens aren’t the only threat there is.

The first two films together gross about $600 million at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, the first had a budget of $17 million dollars and the second of $57 million. In other words, it was a huge box office success.

please note that a silent place is available at Netflix, Prime Video and Star+. However, A Quiet Place – Part II is just in telecine for subscribers. Finally, A Quiet Place 3 opens in theaters March 8, 2024.