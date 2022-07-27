Aaron has a glaring failure at Fenerbahçe and the bid has repercussions among the Rubro-Negros on the web

The arrival of midfielder Willian Arão was a request from coach Jorge Jesus, who worked with the player during his time at Flamengo in 2019.

Flamengo’s board has been active in the ball market looking for good reinforcements for the season. The team has already announced in the transfer window reinforcements such as Arturo Vidal and Everton ChivesThe. Under the command of the technician Dorival Juniorthe Rubro-Negra team comes from three consecutive victories and won the sixth place in the Brazilian Championship.

But the team doesn’t live solely on reinforcements, which lost players in the current transfer window, as is the case with William Arão and Gustavo Henriqueand. Both players reinforced the Fenerbahcefrom Turkey, whose coach is Jorge Jesus, well known red and black. And this Wednesday (27), the technician Jorge Jesus saw its participation in Champions League close earlier than expected.

O Fenerbahce was eliminated from the competition in the pre-stage stage, after the 2-1 defeat by Dynamo Kiev, Turkey. the goal of Dynamo was tagged by buyalskyy Vitaly, 12 minutes into the second half. The move that originated the goal had the participation of William Arão, former Flamengo. The steering wheel did not accompany the player in the goal that decreed the elimination of the team of Jorge Jesus.

Aaron started and played for 90 minutes of the match. to increase the tone of dramaand the Turkish team, the Fenerbahce had a penalty scored in favor that ended up being wasted by the Colombian Enner Valencia, who charged in the middle of the goal and had the ball defended by the goalkeeper George Bushchan.