Actress Chlöe Sevigny on U.S. Abortion Restriction: “Still in Shock”

Interpreter of the mother of a suicidal young man in the series The Girl From Plainville, from Starzplay, Chlöe Sevigny hopes that the United States will one day have a better health system to assist depressed young people. In the production, the actress plays Lynn Roy, who lost her son Conrad Roy in 2014, when he took his own life encouraged by her girlfriend, Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning in the plot). In conversation with VEJA, the 47-year-old actress who became a mother two years ago also regrets the US Supreme Court decision that limited the right to abortion in the country.

What was the moment in the series that you found the most difficult to interpret? Every moment was difficult because I was really picturing the real Lynn Roy, thinking about how she would never have moments of joy with her son again. But at the same time, it’s important for the world to know that he was a bigger person than that, that he had interests and love and joy. I watched Lynn in documentaries she was in, I tried to capture her emotions and words, and I didn’t talk to her because I thought if I met her things would be harder for me.

do you believe that The Girl From Plainville can it help people with depression? In the United States, we don’t have a lot of support from the health system, especially about mental health. So I think at least schools should provide more help and counseling to young people, with therapists so young people can talk. It is important that those who need help have someone to communicate with. I hope viewers can also take the time to recognize depressive behaviors in people close to them and try to talk to that person as well. Also, taking Michelle as an example, I think it’s important that young people can be more aware that their words have consequences.

What is your opinion on the Supreme Court decision that restricted the right to abortion in the United States? I’m still in shock. We knew that this possibility was happening, but we always thought it would never happen. Now I want to know who are the politicians who are going to save us from this machismo, if they are going to save us in the end. I know there will be pressure and protests, but I just feel weak, especially because of the polarization of the country right now. I think we need someone in politics who can make an effective change.