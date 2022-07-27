After Batman and Superman, Wonder Woman Will Be Next to Leave the DCEU

In recent years, there have been strong rumors that the Batman of Ben Affleck and the Superman of Henry Cavill will officially leave the DCEU after the movie The Flash. However, recently, another information emerged pointing out that another intragrant of the Trinity, the Wonder Woman of Gal Gadotwill also soon leave the DC Extended Universe.

READ MORE!

Last year, the well-informed Daniel Richtman (via Patreon) released a rumor that wonder woman 3 should be Gadot’s last film as the Amazon Warrior.

Months later, the same Daniel reported that the superhero Nubia, known as the Wonder Woman of the Floating Island, will be in MM3 and will get a solo spin-off. Although the journalist didn’t say anything about Nubia replacing Diana, it’s possible that the black Wonder Woman will take the place of Gal Gadot’s character in future DC productions.

But what can this mean? It is likely that the Warner Bros. is thinking of placing the classical Trinity in the future within the universe of The Batmanso the studio would be dropping the three big heroes from the DCEU movies.

Despite Batman’s Michael Keaton step into Batfleck’s shoes in Flashanother previous rumor claimed that the Batkeaton should not be in activity for long.

Without the main dcnaut superheroes, the DCEU may have Supergirl, Batgirl and Wonder Woman Nubia forming the new Trinity of this franchise.

What do you think of these rumors and our theories? Comment on our social networks.

wonder woman 3 does not have a release date, but it is expected to be released between 2023 and 2024. Patty Jenkins returns as director.

In addition to Gadot, the feature will feature Lynda Carter like the legendary Amazon Asteria. For those who don’t remember, Carter played Wonder Woman in the heroine’s television series in the 70’s.

follow the DC’s legacy and learn all about dcnauts productions.