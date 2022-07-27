All about the sequel and spin-off on Netflix

The new action movie Russo brothers (known for their films in Marvel) to the Netflix it is in fact the most ambitious project on the platform. Therefore, there are doubts as to whether it is right to wait for the return of the Sierra Six in Ryan Goslingtogether with the two agents of the CIA in Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in sequence hidden agent 2 (or through spin-offs). And, in that sense, we will advance that the fans will not be disappointed.

At first, what is the most expensive movie on the service so far – costing more than $200 million – was based on the first book (the The Gray Man2009) from the 12-volume saga of Mark Greaney. In short, where the hero is accompanied Court Gentrya fugitive and former agent of the elite assassin program”Sierra“. As he faces his past and runs from those who betrayed him, Sierra Six uncover conspiracies behind the defense system of USA.

In order to understand the future of this new franchise on the rise by Joe and Anthony Russo at Netflixfollow the Streaming Brazil. So, stay on top of what we know about the sequence of hidden agent, its still-mysterious – but already confirmed – spin-off, and more. Unlock your weapons and let’s go!

The film hidden agent 2 already it is confirmed at Netflix?

Briefly and happily, yes, the sequel to “The Gray Man“ (original title) has already been made official by the platform. Well, in less than a week after its premiere, specifically, on July 26, the film secured its future. In fact, it was the quickest confirmation of the service, which usually takes between 2 weeks and 3 months to announce this to the public. In other words, it rained views!

However, this announcement hidden agent 2 it’s not a big surprise. After all, the expansion of the new franchise of Russo brothers at Netflix was already being discussed by them there in 2020 (even before the recordings). So check out what they said:

“We are not going to answer all the questions in the first film. Since we are designing it as the first in a series of films […] we branched out the narrative to follow even with other characters.” – Joe Russo revealed during a panel at CCXP of 2020. “We are already thinking about where to go [após o primeiro filme]. Without a doubt, we like to develop worlds […] we put our energy and time into building this universe [logo de início] for our ideas to be relevant and organic. For now, we can say that we are intimately involved [na expansão da marca]. In short, the focus is to make Hidden Agent 2″ – The brother returned to comment in May 2022 – via empire

As seen in the post above, hidden agent 2 will have the return of Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry / Sierra Sixnext to the Russo brothers as directors and co-directors with Stephen McFeely. More than that, a second project will be worked on in parallel. This, in turn, will be a spin-off scripted by the duo of Deadpool, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

when the movie hidden agent 2 it’s the spin off debut in Netflix?

Now, in terms of the premiere of the film and the spin-off project revealed there is no – for now – an officially announced premiere date. However, based on the mega-production and investment in the first film, we shouldn’t expect any release before the second half of 2024.

On the other hand, as the Russo brothers said that future iterations of this universe may vary between movies and series (via ScreenRant), there is the fortunate possibility that the spin-off will come before “hidden agent 2“. Since, if the project is shaped as a series, its production may end in time for a premiere within the end of the year 2023 (rumor).

Which are the theories to the story gives sequence?

Firstly, hidden agent 2 must deal with the life of Court Gentry and your protégé, Claire Fitzroywhich was rescued by the Sierra Six after he broke his deal with Suzanne Brewer and run away from CIA. In such a way, the duo must start the film hiding from the government, while facing the girl’s heart problems. Therefore, this dynamic will be similar to the “The professional“ (1994).

Still, without giving away spoilers for the second book, the “On Target“ (2010), from the original saga of Mark Greaney – even if the adaptation in Netflix brings numerous differences to the original – this sequence of “The Gray Man“ could bring a time jump of 4 years. Thus, presenting Court and Claire in a completely new setting and situation, ceasing your comfort. For example, with the CIA requesting the help of Sixin exchange for “forgiveness” and freedom.

Mainly, hidden agent 2 will at least feature the introduction of the saga’s first main antagonist. The one behind it all: “Old Man” / “The old man”. In short, the feared and still mysterious head of Denny Carmichael has already been confirmed to appear in the next film by the Russo brothers. Likewise, the Lone wolf, Avik San, will also return. Check it out:

“I can assure you that the character of Dhanush [Avik] will be part of what we plan for this universe going forward.”said Joe Russo. – via Variety “Hidden Agent is about a corrupt and toxic patriarchy. So, The Old Man is the one who represents it all […] being ethereal, very powerful, controlling and nefarious”the filmmaker also revealed. – via ScreenRant

You) spin off(s) of hidden agent

For sure, the main line will continue to focus on the escape journey from Court Gentrybut this one that the ambitious new spy franchise from Netflix will be expanding far beyond that, with simultaneous productions focused on distinct characters. Therefore, it is speculated that the first spin-off of hidden agent be a prequel, which will bring the story of the psychopath Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans).

On the other hand, there is no doubt that this project and other possible novelties will bring the CIA and original character Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) in the spotlight. And also, with the five Sierras remaining in focus. Furthermore, it is worth remembering that despite being safe at the moment, the dirty secrets of Denny Carmichael (and allies) can still leak.

Cast gives sequence at Netflix

Finally, the upcoming movie “hidden agent 2“ should welcome back most of the original cast members. Between them, Ryan Gosling (Court Gentry), Ana de Armas (Dani Miranda), Denny Carmichael (René-Jean Page), Jessica Henwick (Suzanne Brewer), Julia Butters (Claire Fitzroy) and Dhanush (Avik San).

“I loved doing that first movie, and I would love to be able to do it again. Hopefully we can elevate Sierra Six to name status at some point. [tal qual como James Bond]just for your own sanity”, gosling revealed. – via Netflix

Finally, with the inevitable introductions of new characters, the universe of “The Gray Man“ should open its doors to more well-known stars from Hollywood. Furthermore, it is regrettable that the respective characters of Wagner Moura (Laszlo Sosa), Chris Evans (Lloyd Hansen) and Billy Bob Thornton (Donald Fitzroy) have died so soon, but that doesn’t preclude them from at least participating through flashbacks.

“It was amazing to be able to work with Wagner Moura. In fact, he devoted himself to his role, having lost weight and brought in many minute details. So, I see it as a performance filled with multiple nuances.”commented the star, Ryan Gosling. – via Hugo Gloss (at the YouTube)

BONUS: A order From books in hidden agent from Netflix

Oops, wait, there’s still more. Since, as many don’t know, the new action and spy movie from Netflix is actually the first adaptation of the homonymous book by Mark Greaney. And, both because the film has diverged greatly from its base materials and because a new volume is coming in 2023, we recommend them to fans of the film. So, check the correct reading order:

hidden agent (2009); On Target (2010); ballistic (2011); dead eye (2013); Back Blast (2016); Gunmetal Gray (2017); agent in place (2018); Mission Critical (2019); One Minute Out (2020); relentless (2021); Sierra Six (2022); burner (2023).

Also, it should be noted that most of the titles in the collection are in English. In fact, the franchise “The Gray Man“ never been very successful in Brazilthat’s why publishers have brought their first volume only now, as a result of adaptation by Netflix. So, it is to be expected that the rest of the saga will be located in PT/BR until the premiere of the next novel (on February 21, 2023).

