All the movies and series that make up the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

All the movies and series from the next stage of the Multiverse Saga!
THE marvel studios didn’t skimp on ads and simply mastered the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. In a panel presented by Kevin Feigethe company revealed the entire future of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only was the studio content to reveal the Phase 5 works, it also showed all of Phase 6.
So we don’t freak out before the time, let’s focus on what’s closest, how about it? See below all the Marvel Phase 5 movies and series!
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Who opens the next phase of Marvel in theaters is the return of Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The long will have around Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors like Kang, in addition to the introduction of Kathryn Newton as the heroine Stature.
The premiere is scheduled for February 17, 2023.
Secret Invasion
Phase 5 also continues on television, with the series of Secret Invasion. Starring Nick Fury from Samuel L. Jacksonand with the introduction of Emilia Clarke (game of Thrones) to the MCU, the show adapts one of the most remembered arcs in the Marvel comics.
The project is already being filmed, but it doesn’t arrive on Disney+ until some point in the second quarter of 2023, in the North American spring.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
marking the return of James Gunn to the MCU after a while in DC Comics, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the final chapter of the space rebels team, and promises to explore the origin of Rocket Raccoon and introduce names vital to the future of Marvel, like Adam Warlock – who will be lived by Will Poulter (The Chronicles of Narnia).
The premiere is scheduled for May 5, 2023 at the movies.
echo
Echo, the heroine featured in Archer hawk, will win its own TV series. No details on the project yet, but it is certain alaqua cox will return to role in the project.
echo is scheduled for sometime between June and August 2023, the North American summer period.
Loki – Season 2
Among several novelties and derivatives, Loki is the only TV series that will get a new season during Phase 5. Following the finale’s hook, the plot should see Loki directly dealing with the crisis in the Multiverse, including being in an alternate reality where no one at AVT knows him.
Like this echothe premiere takes place sometime between June and August 2023, in the summer of the United States.
the marvels
The long-awaited continuation of captain marvel will feature not only the return of Carol Danvers from Brie Larsonbut also Monica Rambeau from Teyonah Parrisin WandaVision, and also Ms. Marvel, played in the series by Iman Vellani. The direction is Nia DaCosta.
the marvels opens in theaters on July 22, 2023.
blade
The Vampire Hunter is finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Without details about the plot, it is certain that the character will be played by Mahershala Ali – who, interestingly, has already played a Marvel character in the first season of Luke Cage, on Netflix. The direction is Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli, Ghosts of Sugar Land).
the debut of blade hits theaters on November 3, 2023.
ironheart
Still in 2022, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will meet Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a girl prodigy who will study science in Wakanda for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the film, she will build her own combat armor, inspired by Iron Man. Later, Riri Williams will debut in her own series as the heroine Ironheart.
No further details so far, ironheart premieres on Disney+ between September and November 2023, the North American fall.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos
One of the best characters WandaVisionthe witch Agatha Harkness will have her own spin-off series in Phase 5. No further details on this yet. Agatha: Coven of Chaosbut it is certain that Kathryn Hahn will return to paper.
The show is slated to premiere in the US winter of 2023, which means it could launch in December of that year, or even February 2024.
Daredevil: Born Again
First, the Daredevil Charlie Cox showed up in Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021). Then the Kingpin of Vincent D’Onofrio appeared in Archer hawk. Now, the two return in an unprecedented production for Disney +, which seems to adapt the arc The Fall of Murdock. Oh, and it’s worth remembering that Daredevil will also appear in She-Hulk before winning your own show.
The Return of Daredevil, christened Daredevil: Born Againtakes place between March and May 2024.
Captain America: New World Order
In Falcon and the Winter SoldierSam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) became the new Captain America. His first film as the owner of the shield will be called Captain America: New World Orderand will have direction of Julius Onah (luce, The Cloverfield Paradox).
The movie premieres on May 3, 2024.
thunderbolts
Who closes Phase 5 is an unusual meeting of the great villains of the MCU. thunderbolts must create a team from Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), the US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Coach (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Abominable (Tim Roth) and the Winter Soldier (sebastian stan).
In addition to being all established villains in the MCU, it seems that this is the super-group that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss) has been mounting since Falcon and the Winter Soldier). Anyway, the movie thunderbolts will conclude Phase 5 when it hits theaters on July 26, 2024.
Which MCU Phase 5 work excites you the most? Leave it in the comments below!