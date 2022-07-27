All the movies and series that make up the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

All the movies and series from the next stage of the Multiverse Saga!

THE marvel studios didn’t skimp on ads and simply mastered the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. In a panel presented by Kevin Feigethe company revealed the entire future of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only was the studio content to reveal the Phase 5 works, it also showed all of Phase 6.

So we don’t freak out before the time, let’s focus on what’s closest, how about it? See below all the Marvel Phase 5 movies and series!