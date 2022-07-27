Ambev opens job vacancies in technology: there are 267 opportunities

A large company dedicated to the production of beverages of various types, Ambev, recently announced the opening of 267 job openings. The good news is that people from all over Brazil can participate in the selection process. Opportunities are for different positions in the technology area. Interested? See how to apply.

The vacancies available are in the areas of engineering, data, UX, UI and many others. For compete to one of them, it will be necessary to send the personal data to the team through the Ambev careers website. Candidates will also find there more information about the positions and the prerequisites to occupy each one.

Employment in Ambev’s technology

According to the company, tech job opportunities are for remote, face-to-face and hybrid work. The search is for professionals in the area with different levels of knowledge.

Those selected will be able to work at Ambev Tech, BEES, Zé Delivery and Z-Tech. Apart from these, startups BEES Bank, Get In, Mercafácil and Lemon Energia also make the list.

Ambev Tech itself has units in Blumenau; Sao Paulo; Jaguariúna; Maringá; Campinas; Sorocaba and even Buenos Aires. People from anywhere in Brazil can apply, as there are opportunities for remote work as well. According to Ambev, there are already more than 1,500 employees in the technology area alone.

“Every day, new challenges are overcome. Each person has a fundamental role, seeking innovative solutions and contributing in the development and support of software that guarantee quality and the best experience, from the field, through the code to the glass”, says the company on its careers website.

Of the total number of job openings in technology at Ambev, the distribution of opportunities is as follows: