AMD Driver Update Brings Noise Suppression Technology

OMG released a new version of its graphics driver, Adrenalin Edition, of number 22.7.1. The update brings a combo of improvements and new features, including the brand’s new microphone noise suppression device, which promises to reduce users’ ambient sound.

The company also provided new optimizations in OpenGL dedicated to Minecraft. Performance should be improved for card users Radeon RX 6950XT and RX 6400with an increase of 79% and 75%respectively, compared to the previous version of the software driver, the 22.6.1.

O AMD Super Resolution has been expanded in the new version of the driver for the “Radeon RX 5000 and 6000 Series Discrete GPUs on AMD Ryzen Processor Notebooks with Hybrid Graphics”, according to the patch notes. Additionally, some gameplay experience enhancements were introduced.

Link to AMD Software page: Driver Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1 for Windows 10 and 11 64-bit

AMD noise suppression

O patch 22.7.1 officially introduced audio noise suppression technology from OMG. The feature should be something of a competitor to NVIDIA’s RTX Voice, which basically performs the same functions. Overall, noise suppression reduces ambient background audio, providing greater clarity in what is being communicated through the user’s microphone.

Through a real-time deep learning algorithm, the OMG promises to reduce noise from users’ system input and output devices.

The functionality will be available to computers with the latest version of the software adrenaline installed and, so far, in the Ryzen 5000 series and on newer systems and Radeon RX 6000 series and most recent. THE OMG provided a quick guide video to enable the functionality, see below.

Source: AMD