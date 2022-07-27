AMD Ryzen 5 4500: the IDEAL CHEAP Ryzen?

Costing little more than the 4100, is this the best entry-level Ryzen?

PC Baratinho came out recently, and we point out that it’s a good idea not to get the Ryzen 3 4100, but to spend more and go with the 4500. But after all, is it really possible to play well with this processor? Let’s find out live!

AMD Ryzen 5 4500 Review

We’re going to do a LIVE gameplay so everyone can see the performance of this processor in the games they ask for throughout the broadcast, in addition to keeping our traditional chat and taking questions from the crowd during the tests.

Test bench:

– AMD Ryzen 5 4500 processor

– Wraith Stealth cooler box

– Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition

– Aorus X570 Master Motherboard

– Kingston Fury 2x8GB @3200MHz DDR4 CL18 Memories

– Cooler Master V850 Source

– Open bench

The live is on account of Diego “Carequinha das Views” Kerber (@kerberdiego) and Cassiano “Capacho” Presoto (@cassianopresoto). The broadcast starts from 20 pm, Brasilia time, on our Youtube channel.

