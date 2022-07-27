Ant-Man 3 actress teases long-awaited Marvel team movie

One of the actresses of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Ant-Man 3), made a tease about a film from a long-awaited team at Marvel.

Marvel’s new Cassie Lang interpreter Kathryn Newton revealed a conversation she had with Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye’s Kate Bishop (via ScreenRant).

According to Newton, who teased a movie about the Young Avengers, Cassie and Kate are friends in the comics, which makes it easier for a more fluid dynamic to happen, should there be a movie.

“It would be great if they did the Young Avengers. I’m a fan of the Young Avengers. I’m a fan of Kate Bishop. I know she and Cassie are being friends in the comics,” says the actress.

“I think it would be really exciting. I know Cassie’s love story. I’m excited to see fan reactions and find out what fans want to see,” she concluded.

Although no project points to the Young Avengers, the Avengers will win two new films, with an unprecedented lineup.

More about Ant-Man 3

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Ant-Man 3) features the returns of Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, as well as director Peyton Reed.

Additionally, Kathryn Newton is also joining the cast as an older Cassie Lang, replacing Emma Fuhrmann. Jonathan Majors, introduced in Loki as one of the versions of Kang, will appear in the film as well. MODOK will be another villain to appear.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Ant-Man 3) will hit theaters on February 16, 2023.