App for Android and iOS paying R$ 100.00 for users? See how it works!

Recently, famous Brazilian youtubers started to promote the InstaCash app. According to influencers, the app for Android and iOS is paying R$100 “on the spot”. To convince followers to try their luck on the platform, digital influencers bet on flashy promises and expressions like “free money”, “guaranteed profit” and “withdrawals on Pix”. However, does the app really pay?

If you want to make money online in 2022, first of all, be careful. An essential tip is to always be suspicious of the promises of youtubers, especially when they involve registration and referral links. Also, never trust influencers who sell courses or promise miraculous income-generating methods. With that in mind, see below for our review on InstaCash as per official information.

InstaCash – Does the app work on Android and iOS?

First of all, we must deny the fraudulent promises of Brazilian youtubers. As we mentioned earlier, influencers claim that InstaCash is available for download from both the Play Store and the App Store. However, this is a lie. InstaCash is only on Google Play. Therefore, it only works on phones with the Android operating system. Currently, about 1 million people have already downloaded the app. That is: it is quite popular in the digital store.

See too: Extra income app paying R$ 613.84 in one day? Understand!

How to make money on InstaCash?

As per the official description of InstaCash on the Play Store, the app works from the same point of view as many other task platforms. In other words, users complete the app’s activities, accumulate points, and then request payments. Tasks involve, for example, answering questionnaires, inviting friends and accessing the app daily.

InstaCash is an international app. Therefore, payments are made in dollars, always via PayPal or gift cards from online stores. In this sense, it is not possible to “withdraw on the spot” or “receive via Pix”, despite what Brazilian youtubers promise. Finally, the app’s official page fails to inform the minimum withdrawal amount and its corresponding score.

See too: Extra income platform paying users directly on PayPal? Can beginners get it too?

Is InstaCash Trustworthy? Android app is really paying?

In the Play Store, InstaCash secured a grade of 4.1 (out of 5), considered average. In the comments, subscribers reveal that the platform actually pays, but that the amounts are extremely low and take a long time to fall into users’ accounts. Therefore, everything indicates that the application is not worth it. In addition, the reviews reveal that the app’s support does not work for national users. Finally, see below some reports and draw your own conclusions.

“The app works well, but apparently it takes TOO LONG to transfer the amount, so I don’t even know if the amount actually drops into the account. And obviously, the app’s “SAC” people come with an automatic message, copy and paste and in the end they don’t solve absolutely anything and don’t even give a useful answer to the user.” – Louise Fields.

“The app really pays, but it takes a long time to credit the payment. Another disheartening point is that in some cases, we do everything requested in the mission and even then the coins are not counted.” – Johnny Silva.

“They start out paying right, but after a while, they simply stop paying, regardless of the amount of offers or value. You make contact to complain about the offers you didn’t pay for and you get an automatic reply that doesn’t solve anything.” – Gustavo Cruz.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.insta.cash.app. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.