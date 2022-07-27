Apple Watch Pro may have titanium-reinforced design and larger display

On Sunday (24), the Bloomberg revealed some curious details about the alleged Apple Watch Pro, possible new model of Apple’s smart watch. Obtained through internal sources, details were shared in the newsletter Power On and suggest that the device must receive a bold designbut without challenging the style established by the company.

Without specifying dimensions, the source only comments that the supposed Apple Watch Pro must be “too big to the point of only being attractive to a small part of consumers”. In addition, its shape will still remain rectangular, but it should have an “unprecedented look”. The suggestions reinforce the reports of the Bloomberg about the model, which pointed to a screen up to 7% larger than members of the company’s current generation of smart watches.

The new Apple Watch Pro should have a “first-of-its-kind” look, but it shouldn’t challenge the company’s established visual brand. (Source: Apple / Reproduction)Source: Apple

Unsurprisingly, the possible design decisions support the purpose of the supposed model, which should be more geared towards exercises and other activities of a more extreme nature. The source also adds that the Apple Watch Pro should have “a more durable formulation in titanium, to reinforce it”.

Availability

As suggested by the AppleInsider, some past rumors pointed to a price of US$ 900 for the Apple Watch Pro – about R$ 4,850, in direct conversion. Among other benefits of the model, would be the longer battery life and the body temperature sensor.