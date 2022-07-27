Argentines find more than US$ 75,000 buried in a dump

A local employee stumbled upon his fortune while he was working and raised, with two other friends, approximately $10,000.

STR / AFP

People look for dollar bills among garbage at the Las Parejas dump, Santa Fe province.



Workers at a dump in Argentina got an unexpected but very welcome surprise last week. They found more than $75,000, in hundred-dollar bills, buried under piles of garbage or hidden in an old discarded wardrobe. The fortune was found by one of the employees working on the site with an excavator and unexpectedly tripped over the furniture where they were hidden. Federico Báez, one of the neighbors who found some of the money, thinks there must still be more money buried. In recent days the authorities have closed access to the dump.

“A colleague got out of the truck and saw a $100 bill on the floor, all pressed. He caught our attention because he was impeccable,” Báez declared. “Each one started to take a part. It was like a game to see who got the most bills”, he adds, informing that they managed to raise US$ 10,000 among the six. “Then another boy came and found $25,000, he was luckier. I think there must be a lot more buried,” Báez said. The origin of the money is not yet known, but in Las Parejas, it is said that the money must have belonged to a lady who died recently, leaving no children. It is believed in the city that she hid it in the false bottom of a closet, which went to the trash after the new residents of the house got rid of the old furniture. In Argentina, subject to high inflation for decades, it is common for people to save in dollars and keep them in cash in their own homes, due to the distrust that banks generate in them.

A day of support: municipal workers paid thousands of dollars in a basement in Las Parejas. pic.twitter.com/Ktx4AjV9AM — Pablo Soria (@soria_pablo) July 19, 2022

The city’s mayor, Horacio Compagnucci, refers to the episode as “green madness”. “I am convinced that all this green madness occurs because what you find are dollar bills. In a context where the country is not doing well economically, the word dollar is on everyone’s lips,” he said. The unusual discovery of Las Parejas also served to generate memes, among which President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Kirchner are seen digging the dump. THE Argentina is going through a serious economic crisis that and inflation exceeds 60%the currency is in record devaluation and there is a strong markdown in trade.

*With information from AFP