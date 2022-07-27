Ashton Kutcher Details Return to ‘That ’70s Show’ Set Alongside Mila Kunis for Spin-Off: ‘Bizarre’

Some time ago it was announced that That ’70s Show would get a spin-off. Now, the new series, which received the title That ’90s Show and will be shown by Netflix, begins to take shape.

In an interview with Variety on the film’s red carpet Vengeance (2022) last Monday (25), Ashton Kutcherwho will revive the dumb Michael Kelso, revealed how he felt when he returned to the recording set.

Married with Mila Kuniswho also starred in the show’s cast as Jackie Burkhart, Kutcher said that when the call came in, they both felt it was the right thing to do (via BuzzFeed):

It was really nostalgic to be back on set. It’s the same people who made ‘That ’70s Show,’ so it was pretty bizarre. Mila and I were thinking about it. We thought, ‘Look, we’re only where we are because of this show, so let’s go back and do this.’ We just came back and enjoyed ourselves for a week. It was so random and fun.

That ’90s Show

Recently, Tommy Chong made his return official to bring his character Leo back to life. In addition to Kutcher and Mila, he joins Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Wilmer Valderrama (Did), Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red).

Already Danny Masterson, interpreter of Steven Hyde in the original plot, will not return due to the scandals that associate his name with cases of rape. Now 46 years old, the actor awaits trial in freedom.

Set in the 1990s and starring Callie Haverdawho will play Leia Forman, Eric and Donna’s daughter, That ’90s Show will show the new protagonist visiting her grandparents during the summer in the fictional town of Point Place.

There, Leia will meet other children while being cared for by grandparents Kitty and Red. For now, there is no forecast for the series to debut on the streaming service.

