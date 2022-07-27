Ashton Kutcher reveals what made him agree to record ‘That ’90s Show’

Ashton Kutcher commented on the experience of returning to the series with That ’90s Show, which is in pre-production. In an interview with Variety, he revealed that he is nostalgic and talked about feeling grateful.

“It was really nostalgic to be back on set. It’s the same people who did That ’70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre,” Kutcher said on the red carpet of Vengeance on Monday.

Married to Mila Kunis, his former co-star on the series, the actor said that when the invitation came up to return, they both felt it was the right thing to do.

“Mila and I were thinking about it. We were like, ‘Look, we’re just where we are because of this show, so let’s go back and do this.’ We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun,” she recalled.

The new series will be set in the 1990s and starring Callie Haverda, who will play Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna. Leia will be visiting her grandparents in the summer and meeting other kids from the fictional town of Point Place, under the watchful eyes of Kitty and Red.

In addition to Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Tommy Chong has made his return to the Netflix revival official, which has yet to announce the show’s premiere date. The cast also includes Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red).