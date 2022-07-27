Astros explore hunting market, Wilson Contreras discussed with cubs

The stars were associated with Josh Bell Several times in the past few days, but the Nationals’ first base isn’t the only contracted bat on Houston’s radar. ESPN’s Jeff Bassan Reports indicate the Astros have been in contact with the Cubs around the Seeker Wilson Contreras.

On a larger scale, athlete Ken Rosenthal This morning wrote that Houston is looking for ways to increase the captured wire ahead of next Tuesday’s trading deadline. The Astros were without a veteran backup Jason Castro For about a month, businessman Dusty Baker indicated over the weekend that Castro was not progressing as he had hoped (Via field team reporter Julia Morales). This made the club trust the rookie Corey Lee To make a backup Martin Maldonado. Lee is one of the top prospects in Houston’s farming system, but this year he fought his first long shot at Triple-A.

Of course, there are numerous ways a Houston front office can approach the capture group. If they’re committed to keeping Maldonado as a base, then the veteran’s depth option is in Tucker Barnhart The mold may suffice. Tiger Tiger will certainly be open to the imminent free agent transfer to get the minimal potential return.

Contreras, on the other hand, will require bringing top talent back to Chicago. It’s a standard lock for a uniform change next week. Because MLB and the Players Association did not agree to an international draft, the free agent eligible bidding scheme must remain in effect. The Cubs could theoretically keep the Contreras and regain a draft pick once it’s signed elsewhere next winter, but it’s very likely they’ll get a more valuable return per trade.

Maldonado, who started 70 of Houston’s 97 games behind the scoreboard, is well-liked at the club for his management of the stadium team. He was never a good hitter, however, his .237 on base is the fifth lowest mark among 260 hitters with over 200 plate appearances per season. Maldonado was also rated as a below average player and center back overall in the eyes of public standards this season. The Astros clearly think it brings huge intangible value, but there’s room on paper to update.

Of course, if the Astros wanted to keep Maldonado behind the board, they could make way for Contreras’ racket in other positions. The pup strap has long been considered the number one bat catcher. He has advanced in the field framing perspective in recent seasons, going from one of the best draftsmen in the league to nearly average in that regard. Bassan notes, however, that some contestants have expressed concern about Contreras’ ability to quickly command a new show crew — something unusual for mid-season traded fishermen. Contreras is a talented enough hitter from a winning team that he could hook him up more often at first base and/or designated hitter than in the later months of the season, while still increasing his offensive level.

Houston has Jordan Alvarez In DH, however, he also saw unstable weather in left field. The most obvious path to the offensive upgrade is at first base, where Yuli Gouriel His 0.234/0.287/0.384 season streak is disappointing. Bell would be a more direct replacement for Gurriel, but it’s not unthinkable for teams to look to Contreras – the owner of a 0.258/0.373/0.470 bar – as an option to switch between DH, first base and catcher instead of working as an assistant. in full time.

The Astros aren’t the only team in contact with the Cubs regarding Contreras, of course. The Mets have been linked to him for a few weeks now, and both Passan and Pat Ragazo of Sports Illustrated Today suggest it’s still a viable goal for New York. Ragazzo reports that New York and the Cubs have been closely discussing trade structures involving Contreras and Cubs. David Robertson On a package that would send a lot of potential customers to Chicago. Ragazzo adds that Francisco Alvarez And the Britt Patty The two highest odds in order in American baseball – the most recent Top 100 – will be off the table. The only other factor in the Mets ranch that made the top 100 is the defensive player. Alex Ramirezbut the players love it Alan diedAnd the Ronnie Maurício And the Marc Vientus It was in the last mix of the top 100 potential points of sale.