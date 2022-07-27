Atlético-GO x Corinthians: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

Dragon arrives for this Wednesday’s confrontation with morale after a historic classification over Goiás, winning the return game, at Serrinha stadium, by 3 to 0.

In the Copa Sudamericana, the club is also still alive and will face Nacional-URU in the quarterfinals. The problem is the Brasileirão: coming from five consecutive defeats, Atlético-GO is in the relegation zone and is under pressure to react as quickly as possible, which could end up spilling over into knockout competitions.

Corinthians also arrive well in the quarterfinals. After beating Santos 4-0 in the first leg of the round of 16, Vítor Pereira’s team managed the comeback and advanced to the stage with a simple defeat.

Divided between Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Campeonato Brasileiro, Timão begins to count on a more packed squad. Balbuena and Yuri Alberto debuted and Maycon and Fagner returned from injuries, giving more options in the starting lineup. Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera is related and may also debut.

Broadcast: Globe (only for SP and GO) with narration by Cléber Machado and comments by Ana Thaís Matos and Ricardinho. sportv (all Brazil) and Premiere (all over Brazil) with narration by Milton Leite and commentary by Maurício Noriega and Richarlyson.

Atlético-GO – coach: Jorginho

The Dragon can have five changes. In the last training session, Wanderson, Dudu, Jefferson, Baralhas and Peglow were new in the vacancies of Camutanga, Hayner, Arthur Henrique, Willian Maranhão and Airton, respectively.

Who is out: Churín, Camutanga, Rhaldney, Willian Maranhão and Kelvin have already played for other teams in this edition of the Copa do Brasil; Ramon tore his Achilles tendon and is out of action for the season.

Probable lineup: Ronaldo; Dudu, Wanderson, Edson and Jefferson; Gabriel Baralhas, Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Wellington Rato, Ricardinho and Peglow.

Corinthians – coach: Vitor Pereira

Wanting to stay alive in the knockout stages, Vítor Pereira has reinforcements for this match. Fausto Vera, Argentine midfielder announced last Tuesday, is registered and traveled with the squad to Goiânia. It’s another option for a midfield that has Maycon, Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Roni and Giuliano. Cássio, recovered from pain, should return to the goal. Fagner and Maycon could be spared, as both have recently returned from injuries. Up front, Willian, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto tend to form a mobile attacking trio.

Who is out: Renato Augusto (injury to the soleus muscle of the leg), Júnior Moraes (in transition after injury) and Bruno Méndez (already played in the Copa do Brasil for Inter).

Probable lineup: Cassio; Rafael Ramos (Fagner), Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Du Queiroz (Roni) and Giuliano (Maycon); Willian, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

