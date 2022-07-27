Atlético-MG will be entitled to 1.75% of the sale of striker João Pedro to Jorge Jesus’ Fenerbahçe | athletic-mg

Striker João Pedro was revealed by Atlético-MG more than 10 years ago. And, in this transfer window, it will be the club’s financial source. As one of the player’s trainers, Galo will be entitled to 1.75% of the player’s trip to Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, commanded by Jorge Jesus.

The value of the transaction between the Turkish club and Cagliari – where João Pedro became top scorer and idol – was around 5 million euros (R$ 27.8 million). Rooster’s share of FIFA’s “solidarity mechanism” will be around BRL 487.6 thousand.

João Pedro stayed at Atlético until he was 18, when he was sold to Palermo, from Italy, in 2010. He passed through Portugal (Vitória de Guimarães), Uruguay (Penãrol), returned to Brazil (Santos), and returned to Italy (Cagliari) .

At the club, he became a reference, became a naturalized Italian and was even called up to the national team. But Cagliari was relegated, and João Pedro preferred to leave, playing for Fenerbahçe.

The exact value of Atlético’s share of João Pedro’s solidarity mechanism is 1.748%, calculated by the “Rede do Futebol” platform.

Atlético will already be favored by another transfer in Italian football. In the case of Bremer, the values ​​are higher. The defender revealed by Galo in 2018, left Torino for Juventus, for around 40 million euros. The Minas Gerais club has only 0.6% of the mechanism, and therefore will earn something around R$ 1.5 million.

Every onerous transfer (whether loan or permanent) favors players’ training clubs, as long as they are foreigners in relation to this “training team”, as is the case of Atlético (Brazil) with Bremer, who remained in Italy. The 5% is divided according to the player’s age in the training period, as follows:

12th birthday: 0.25% of the total amount

13th birthday: 0.25% of the total amount

14th birthday: 0.25% of the total amount

15th anniversary: ​​0.25% of the total amount

16th birthday: 0.5% of the total amount

17th birthday: 0.5% of the total amount

18th birthday: 0.5% of the total amount

19th birthday: 0.5% of the total amount

20th anniversary: ​​0.5% of the total amount

21st birthday: 0.5% of the total amount

22nd birthday: 0.5% of the total amount

23rd birthday: 0.5% of the total amount

