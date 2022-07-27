Auschwitz committee declares itself ‘horrified’ by Orban’s remarks

posted on 07/26/2022 10:52



A participant holds a made-up portrait of Hungary’s President Viktor Orban during the LGBTIQA+ Pride Parade in Budapest on July 23, 2022 – (credit: Ferenc ISZA/AFP)

The International Committee on Auschwitz declared itself “horrified” on Tuesday (26) at the statements made by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban about an “unmixed Hungarian race” and called on the European Union (EU) to “distance itself from respective racist connotations”.

The nationalist leader’s speech, “stupid and dangerous”, reminds Holocaust survivors “of the dark times of their own exclusion and persecution”, reacted the organization’s vice president, Christoph Heubner, in a statement transmitted to AFP.

Heubner also asked Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who will host Orban on an official visit to Vienna on Thursday, to distance himself from such criticism on behalf of the EU.

We must “make the world understand that Mr Orban has no future in Europe”, whose values ​​”he consciously denies”.

In a speech Saturday in the Romanian region of Transylvania, home to a large Hungarian community, the nationalist leader, known for his anti-immigration policy, virulently reaffirmed his rejection of a “multiethnic” society.





“We don’t want to be a mixed race” that coexists with “non-Europeans,” Orban emphasized.

The countries “where European and non-European peoples co-inhabit are no longer nations. These countries are nothing more than conglomerates of peoples”, said the Hungarian head of government, who has already made similar statements in the past, but without using the term “race”, according to experts.

Hungarian Executive Spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs defended Orban’s statements, assuring that there was “a misunderstanding” by “people who clearly do not understand the difference between the mixing of different ethnic groups in Judaism-Christianity and the mixing of people of different civilizations”.

Orban alluded to the Nazi regime’s gas chambers to criticize Brussels’ plan to reduce European gas consumption by 15%.

“I don’t see how they can force member states to do that, although there is German expertise in this field, as the past has shown,” Orban said wryly.

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu called such ideas “unacceptable”.