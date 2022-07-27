Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Brie Larson celebrates director’s announcement

After Simu Liu, it was Brie Larson’s turn to celebrate Destin Daniel Cretton in the direction of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

For those who don’t know, the two worked together on Temporary 12 and The Glass Castle.

“Us of 2013 were not ready for us of 2022! Or, who knows, maybe we were. We already looked cool (at the time).”

Cretton has extended his collaboration with Kevin Feige and company as he is also working on a direct sequel to Shang-Chi, and the newly announced Magnum series alongside the producer and writer. Andrew Guest (Brooklyn Nine-Nine,‎‎ Community).

For now, we don’t know who will script The Kang Dynasty, or which heroes will appear.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is scheduled for May 5, 2025, while Avengers: Secret Wars will arrive on November 8, 2025.

The studio’s idea is that they serve as a conclusion to the Multiverse Saga.

Secret Wars is considered the first mega-saga in comics, and was conceived by Marvel in partnership with the Mattel. The company would be interested in launching a toy line with characters from the publisher, but only if it was made a publication that garnered a lot of attention.

Written by Jim Shooter and counting on art Mike Zeck and Bob Laytonthe mega-saga begins when the entity called the Beyonder promotes a never-before-seen battle between the greatest heroes and villains of the Marvel universe, offering the winning group, as a prize, the fulfillment of all their desires.