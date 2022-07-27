Barack Obama releases summer playlist with Beyoncé and Harry Styles Rolling Stone

Barack Obama follows the tradition of annually releasing song recommendations and has included Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama released their playlist with their summer songs. Among the artists are Harry StylesBeyoncéRihannaDrake between others.

The tradition has emerged since the former president occupied the White House and shared his recommendation for movies, series, books and music.

Every year I’m excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists – it’s an example of how music can really bring us together. Here’s what I’ve been hearing this summer.”

Check the list below.

Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add? pic.twitter.com/9OgPq0SRy4 —Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2022

Michelle Obama Praises “Break My Soul”

No wonder the former president’s summer playlist contains the song “Break My Soul” from Beyonce. The former first lady has also said she enjoys listening to the singer.

“Queen Beyoncé, you’ve done it again! ‘Break My Soul’ is the song we all need right now. I can’t help but dance and sing along. Can’t wait for the record!”

The text written by Michelle references a meme created after the release of the documentary homecoming(2019). Congratulating the singer, Obama said: “Hey Queen! You did it again! I’d say I’m surprised, but I know who you are. I’ve seen it up close and personal.”

The vocative came to be used in the United States when congratulating people on social networks, ironically or not.