Barcelona and Juventus draw with Dembele and Kean top scorer show

Barcelona and Juventus drew 2-2 today in a pre-season friendly held at the hot Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas, Texas (USA). The result ends the streak of victories for Xavi Hernández’s men.

Dembele scored two goals for the Blaugrana team in the first half. Kean, also with two goals in the game, being one in each half, left everything the same. Barça’s main signing of the season, Lewandoski went blank.

In their four friendly matches for the 2022/2023 season, the Catalan team reaches the second draw. So far, Barça beat Real Madrid 1-0, thrashed Inter Miami 6-0 and drew 1-1 with Olot.

On the other hand, Juventus – who were coming from a 2-0 triumph over Guadalajara – went off the field with a draw for the first time of the season.

Barcelona’s next match will be this Saturday, at 8 pm (GMT), against the NY Red Bulls, in a new friendly game, now at the Red Bull Arena, in Harrison, New Jersey.

Juventus face Real Madrid on the same day, at 23:00 (Brasília time), at the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, California.

Barça play, Juve launch

Nico Gonzalez, from Barcelona, ​​disputes the ball with Gleison Bremer, from Juventus, in a friendly game Image: Omar Vega/Getty Images

The first minutes of the game showed the styles of both teams. On the one hand, Barcelona valued possession of the ball, marked the departure of the ball from Juventus and, in the best “tiki-taka” style, circulated the ball from one field to another, looking for gaps in the Italian defense.

The pressure culminated in Catalan dominance in the opening ten minutes, and Lewandowski’s first good chance. In search of his first goal for the new club, the striker received with freedom in the half-moon, but finished over the goal.

On the other side, Juventus bet on a well-placed defense and long balls for their forwards, and took danger in a finish from Di María close to the bottom line, in the 10th minute, after Cuadrado’s pass.

Not like this!

The long balls in the back of Barcelona’s defense fell into place during the first half, and Cuadrado was inches from opening the scoring. In the 24th minute, the Colombian received at the edge of the area, sent a dug over Ter Stegen, but the ball went wide. The player appeared to be offside at the time of the pass, but the referee did not point out the irregularity.

heat

Barcelona and Juventus faced heat of almost 40° in Dallas, United States, and 30 minutes into the game, the referee stopped the match for rehydration. In addition to water, players used ice packs to cool off.

Goal rain!

The end of the first half rewarded those present in the Cotton Bowl with three goals, two of them from Dembele. In the 34th minute, the striker overcame the double marking of Alex Sandro de Cuadrado and finished in a cross to open the scoring in real painting.

Juve’s reply came five minutes later. Locatelli triggered Cuadrado on the right, who dominated at the entrance of the area and passed to Kean to score the equalizing goal of the Velha Senhora.

Dembele, however, wanted another goal. In the 40th minute, the Frenchman overcame Cuadrado’s mark again, cut to the middle and kicked in place to give Barça the advantage again.

All the same!

Kean celebrates Juventus goal against Barcelona in friendly Image: Omar Vega/Getty Images

Barcelona returned for the second half with six changes – including the entry of Brazilian Raphinha – and paid dearly for the lack of chemistry. Six minutes into the final stage, Jordi Alba missed Zakaria’s pass, the ball left for Kean, free, to finish between Peña’s legs and tie the game again.

There and here

The equality on the scoreboard inspired the two teams, who launched themselves into the attacking field, and came close to scoring even more.

Without scoring since arriving at Barça, Lewa sent Kessié’s shot just past Perin’s post in the 13th minute. Shortly before, Peña avoided a great goal from Cuadrado in a shot from the left.

The Brazilian Raphinha also had his chance. With only five minutes on the field, the striker took advantage of Juve’s wrong exit to drop a bomb from the entrance of the area, for Perin’s good defense. At 24, Raphinha hit the post with a free kick.

Catalan pressure

Barcelona took advantage of the entry of the youngsters to try their third consecutive victory in this pre-season. Exchanging passes in the attacking field and finding spaces in the already tired Italian defence, the Catalans tested goalkeeper Perin in the closing minutes. The archer, however, prevailed and guaranteed equality.

Piqué booed!

Defender Gerard Piqué continues to suffer in Barcelona’s pre-season. The Spaniard took to the field in the 17th minute of the second half and was booed by the fans whenever he lost the ball. The reaction is a reflection of the separation of the player with the singer Shakira.