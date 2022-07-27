Bather ignores warning and is attacked by seal in Hawaii; watch

A monk seal attacked a bather after the woman approached the animal’s pup without realizing it. The incident happened on Sunday (24) in Honolulu, Hawaii (USA).

The attack was recorded by witnesses on Kaimana Beach in Waikiki and shared on social media.

The images show the moment when the tourist suffered from the onslaught of the seal a few meters from the sand. In the recording, the victim can be heard screaming before a man in a kayak paddles to the scene to save her.

TOO CLOSE: A woman was apparently bit by a monk seal while swimming in Waikiki Sunday morning. Signs and rope barriers have been up at Kaimana Beach ever since monk seal mother Rocky gave birth to a pup there in early July. (Thread 1/2) pic.twitter.com/JuNhWp7lJM — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) July 24, 2022

According to Hawaii News Now, the bather had been previously warned by officials from Hawaii Marine Animal Response, an organization protecting marine life, not to dive in an area inhabited by seals.

Experts said that animals can react badly to human presence and demonstrate violent behavior as defense mechanisms against invaders.

The monk seal that attacked the bather was nursing the calf. Therefore, local biologists believe that the mother’s reaction would only be to protect the newborn. The animals of this species can measure about 2 meters in length and weigh up to 205 kg.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a statement that the victim is a 60-year-old elementary school teacher and a California resident.

Upon being pulled out of the sea, the woman was taken to hospital with injuries to one of her arms, as well as other lacerations to her face and back.

“If it hadn’t been for the kayaker paddling out to save her, she would have been even more injured,” said Curt Otsuka, who videotaped the incident. “And she was just defending her cub from this bather, who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Authorities are investigating the incident and are warning people to stay away from beaches in the region. The coast where seals live is isolated.

In Hawaii, it is prohibited by law to touch, harass, injure or kill seals. People are instructed to stay at least 45 meters away from a mother seal and her calf, although this recommendation is not law.