Bitcoin Jumps 10% to $23K, Ethereum Soars 16% After Fed Decision

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) soared 10%, taking the cryptocurrency back to $23,000 after the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates in the country by 75 basis points, to a range of 2.25% to 2.50%, as a way of combating the highest inflation ever recorded in the US in the last 40 years.

At 16:30 (Brasília time), Bitcoin had gained 10.23%, quoted at US$ 23,087, while Ethereum (ETH) had shot up 16.66%, to US$ 1,591, also pulling expectations in the face of the “Merge” update. ” which is getting closer and closer.

The digital currency has gained even more traction following the start of the press conference by the institution’s chairman, Jerome Powell, who said that another exceptionally large increase in the interest rate will depend on new data that is released – an indication that another 75-point increase is not expected. to occur.

“We have seen interest rate hikes play a role in why public Bitcoin mining companies and companies like Tesla have sold their BTC to bolster their cash reserves as access to capital and borrowing costs continue to rise. ” Howard Greenberg, cryptocurrency educator at Prosper Trading Academy, told CoinDesk.

“But I am more focused on the current correlation between BTC and the Nasdaq 100 [índice de ações]and if these rate hikes and the unfolding Fed balance of payments allow BTC to break that correlation and start acting as a hedge against this kind of monetary tightening,” he said.

Fed officials began downsizing the institution’s balance sheet from $8.5 trillion in June in an effort to bring it back to its pre-pandemic level of close to $4 trillion. In September, the pace of reduction will become more aggressive, with a potential rollover of US$ 95 billion per month.

Felipe Medeiros, a cryptocurrency analyst and partner at financial education company Quantzed Cryptos, assesses that the decision was positive for the entire market, as the Fed recognized that inflation is retreating. “This takes pressure off tech assets, which favors Bitcoin and the entire crypto market,” he explains, seeing a potential for the digital currency to hit $24,000 soon.

Despite the optimism, the market will remain attentive to the American central bank’s movement, as interest rates are still the main tool for this adjustment, with the Fed itself projecting that rates reach the range between 3.25% and 3.50% until the end of the year.

Now the market is keeping an eye on the release of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which takes place this Thursday, which may show that the country’s economy slowed down in the second quarter of the year, suggesting a recession.

