Body found 3 years after death intrigues Englishmen and generates criticism

The body of the medical secretary, Sheila Seleoane, 61, stayed in her apartment in London, England, for almost three years, despite neighbors alerting authorities about her disappearance. The corpse was discovered in February, but new details have emerged in recent days, following an investigation by the English press. This mysterious fact, involving the entire neighborhood and the lady’s relatives, left questions in the air: has anyone noticed her absence?

“In acting on this case, we didn’t ask the most fundamental question: Is Sheila okay?” Ian said. McDermott, chief executive from Peabody, ubad of London’s oldest and largest housing associations, with over 55,000 British properties, which commissioned an independent report on the case.

According to The Guardian, the inquiry into the incident argues that Sheila was an exemplary tenant and the fact that she died without drawing attention for so long, despite not paying her rent since 2019 and neighbors alerting authorities, is an intriguing fact.

Sheila’s body was found on the sofa of her third-floor apartment in south London, where it remained undetected for around two and a half years, despite repeated attempts by locals to ask the police to break down her door and check. their well-being, which has not been done.

She had no close friends or family, and her disappearance was alerted—again—when storm damage was noticed on her apartment’s balcony door and officers were forced to force their way into the lady’s apartment.

the coroner julian Morris said it was “clear that something was wrong” with reports that seleoane stopped talking to the property owner for so long. Also, when gas engineers and the police tried to contact her with no response over that time, the suspicion that something wasn’t right became even clearer to him. “Any death is sad. Dying unnoticed is difficult to understand,” said the coroner at the end of the investigation.

neighborhood union

There’s a silent irony in the way Sheila’s death has brought her neighbors together. The building is 20 stories high, with thin walls and flimsy doors, but it wasn’t until he disappeared that they were forced to meet.

“The priest said she was a very loved person,” says Christine (fictitious name given to The Guardian), an events manager who lived across the street from her. she asked the Peabody if she could go to the funeral, but no one sent her the details. Instead, she later received a link via email to watch a recording of the event. Sheila, who was 61 when she died, received traditional Christian service; the coffin bearers had placed an arrangement of white flowers on her wooden coffin. “It was really sad,” says Christine.

The rental bike outside Sheila’s apartment, which had been left there for months. Photography: image provided Image: Image provided to The Guardian newspaper

Despite the huge media interest in Sheila’s story, little is known about her. Before her death, few neighbors knew the name of the woman in apartment 16. “I could hear her keys rattling in the door. I Think she had a regular time to get in and out of the apartment, from 9 am to 5 pm, but I barely saw her,” says Christine.

It was only after the death of her neighbor that she discovered that the lady worked as a medical receptionist, through a temporary employment agency. “It was a kind of administrative job; she was always dressed in black pants, formal shoes and a white shirt,” she concludes.

It seemed obvious to the other tenants who lived there that she wasn’t alive. Community cleaners took her mat to wash the floor and left it leaning against the wall, where she stayed for months. Her mailbox at hall inlet was so full that mail began to overflow onto the doormat. The children were playing with the letters, and some of that mail ended up piled up at the bottom of the elevator. In early 2020, Christine took one of the letters and opened it.

“I know I shouldn’t open other people’s letters, but I was worried. It was a letter from Peabody saying she hasn’t paid her rent since September 2019.” Then the neighbor called the owners to say she was worried; by now she was buying scented candles and putting towels under the front door because of the nauseating smell.

She called the police twice. “They came and stood outside the door but said they couldn’t smell anything, that maybe she was gone or left a pet behind, or that maybe some food had gone bad and rotting. them to break down the door, but they said they couldn’t without a warrant and that the owner needed to deal with it”.

The second time she called the police, she found their answer even less helpful. “They looked pretty pissed off – like we were just a bunch of nosy neighbors. They said they couldn’t do anything.”

inhumane treatment

An independent report on the case, commissioned by Peabodyfound 89 attempts to contact the lady between August 2019 and February 2022. After finding her body, only two people attended the funeral, which took place in April: a brother who kept away from her and a representative of the residents’ association responsible for the apartment block where she lived

There are reports of maggots and flies in the apartment of seleoane, in addition to the bad smell. Association officials failed to secure any “meaningful contact” with her, the independent report said, preferring a distant approach, email text, letter or phone message, to evidence that the work had been done rather than a trip to the site to try to talk to you directly.

In a statement, Peabody Chief Executive Ian McDermott said:

“We are devastated by what has happened. We are very sorry for our part in this and apologize to Sheila, her family and everyone who lives in Lord’s Court.