Brazil has never lost to Colombia in women’s football

Brazil and the host Colombia decide this Saturday (30) the title of the ninth edition of the Copa América women’s soccer. The team led by Sweden’s Pia Sundhage is trying to win the competition for the eighth time and the numbers of clashes with the Colombians are very favorable. In nine games played between the two, Brazil won eight and there was a draw.







Brazilian women’s team makes great campaign in Copa America based in Colombia Photo: Célio Messias / Gazeta Press

The team’s goal difference in this duel is quite elastic. There were 42 goals scored by Brazil, which only conceded four from Colombia. In the 2003 South American, for example, the Seleção won 12-0. Before, in 1998, in the first match they faced, the rout was a little more modest: 12-1.

The Brazilian spot in the final was reached on Tuesday night (26), with a 2-0 victory over Paraguay, in the city of Bucaramanga, with goals from Ary Borges and Bia Zaneratto. The Selection remains undefeated in the Cup, without conceding any goals. There have been five triumphs so far – in the first phase, they thrashed Argentina 4-0, passed Uruguay (3-0), Venezuela (4-0) and Peru (6-0).

With at least the runner-up in hands, women’s football became the first sport in the country to guarantee its presence at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024, and also ensured participation in the 2023 World Cup, in Australia and New Zealand.